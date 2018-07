Check post #1 and do the math , they don't need them...………………



Look guys and girls our Politcal Mafia and Elite Mafia(including all) knows if IK become PM that is just like a death sentence for all of them...…………

They know very well what IK did in KPK , And PTI win in KPK is prove of that...……. They will not allow that to happen in center ……….



Have you all notice one thing …. How many independent Joined PTI in NA ????????

I will say again Once again Mandaite of Pakistani nation is stolen .

Note: even if PTI somehow able to make Govt in center , that Govt will be very weak , weaker then "Others all "Govt , Why ? simple they are all mafias so they will get along well .

Click to expand...