A fibre optic cable project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will start commercial operations by the end of this year, which will turn out to be a major revenue generator for Pakistan and provide the shortest route for Chinese telecom companies.

“Phone calls will come from China to Pakistan through the fibre optic cable and then they will be routed to Middle Eastern countries, Europe, Africa, Iran and Afghanistan,” Huawei Project Director Ashraf Malik told The Express Tribune.

“Pakistan will receive a massive response from Chinese companies,”

Malik emphasised that it would be the shortest telecom route and the traffic would take lesser time in connecting with other countries.

“Dependence of both countries – Pakistan and China – on India will end,”