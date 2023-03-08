Gambit US NGAD: Leading the Way in Autonomous Collaborative Aircraft

The future Collaborative Combat Aircraft needs to enable air forces to reliably and cost effectively do more and adapt to evolving threats. That’s why #GambitUAS is changing the game with its leading common core design, which yields 4 unique configurations. #AFAColorado 1/6Gambit 1 is a nimble sensing platform designed for long endurance. It can accompany other unmanned aircraft or join with human-crewed aircraft on the leading edge of a strike package, serving as the initial eyes and ears for the air group. 2/6Gambit 2 adds air-to-air weapons. This Gambit variant has less endurance than its pure reconnaissance sibling, but it makes up for that with the ability to hold even advanced hostile aircraft at risk. 3/6Gambit 3 is optimized for a complex adversary role. It will support training exercises against some of the most capable U.S. systems, including integrated air defense systems and current 5th-gen tactical air assets. 4/6Gambit 4 is a combat reconnaissance-focused model with no tail and swept wings. The aircraft is optimized for long-endurance missions of a specialized nature, leveraging low-observable elements and other advanced systems for avoiding enemy detection. 5/6Using rapid commercial production techniques, like those seen in the auto industry, each Gambit variant will share a common core, or chassis, to ensure reliability and lower production costs. 6/6