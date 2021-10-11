beijingwalker
Galwan Valley Movie | Ajay Devgan | Film Based On India-China Galwan Valley Clash
Don’t apologize for them. Let them do it themselves.I feel sorry for the Indians being so insecure ...they get beaten and defeated and then they come up with a movie based on their own humiliation, just to tell the people that they are not being bullied ....they all say jay hind and then they claim victory, in the movie or on media.
Being apologetic and being sarcastic are two different things ...Don’t apologize for them. Let them do it themselves.