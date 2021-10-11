What's new

Galwan Valley Movie | Ajay Devgan | Film Based On India-China Galwan Valley Clash

I feel sorry for the Indians being so insecure ...they get beaten and defeated and then they come up with a movie based on their own humiliation, just to tell the people that they are not being bullied ....they all say jay hind and then they claim victory, in the movie or on media.
 
Don’t apologize for them. Let them do it themselves.
 
Why everything in/about India is fake, falsehood and lies.

It's not just the name India...I am not talking about the religion.
 
