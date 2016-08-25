/ Register

Galiyat. Pakistan

Discussion in 'Pakistan Tourism' started by ghazi52, Aug 25, 2016.

    GALIYAT:

    The word Galiyat is the plural of the Urdu word gali, which means an alley between two mountains on both sides of which there are valleys and it is not the highest point in the range. Many of the towns in the area have the word gali as part of their names. These are popular summer-holiday destinations in Pakistan. Murree, one of the most popular hill stations of Pakistan, is the largest town of the Galiyat area.

    It is strategically located between the Northern Areas, Azad Kashmir, Punjab and the rest of the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. Hill stations collectively known as the Gallis and the Kaghan valley are the best known parts of Hazara. Domestic and foreign tourists throng its cool and serene valleys during sizzling summer.

    The region of Hazara is unique on our planet, for it opens up to visitors, a world replete with natural beauty. It was a favorite gateway from the plains into Kashmir during Mughal, Durrani and Sikh rules. It is a large area some 10,000 sq. km. The world famous Kara koram Highway starts from Havelian, a town in this region at a distance of 101 km from Islamabad. The mighty “Lion River” Indus or Abasin flows through the entire length of Hazara.

    NATHIAGALI

    Natiagali – the Governor House


    Nathiagali clad in pine, walnut, oak and maple trees, is the prettiest hill resort in the Galiyat region. It can be approached both from Murree and Abbottabad. It is 34 km from Abbottabad as well as from Murree. Nathiagali is 2501 meters above sea level and is surrounded by lush green lofty mountains. The British tried to create a little England here with its small timbered churches, parks, bungalows and the Governor’s House. Breathtaking landscapes, spring water and fresh air make it one of the most peaceful hill stations in Pakistan.

    THANDIANI

    Thandiani means “cold” in the local language. Therefore being a cool place it got the name of “Thandiani”. It is a small plateau surrounded by pine forests. Thandiani is located in the south of Abbottabad District at 34°13’60N 73°22’0E and is about 31 kilometers from Abbottabad city at the foothills of the Himalayas. To the east beyond the Kunhar River lie the snow covered mountain ranges of Kashmir. Visible to the north and northeast are the mountains of Kohistan and Kaghan. To the northwest are snowy ranges of Swat and Chitral. The hills of Thandiani are about 9,000 feet (2,750 m) above sea level.has the loveliest of views of all the hill stations of Pakistan. The scenery here is breathtaking and superb..

    DUNGAGALI


    This beautiful tourist resort is situated on the slopes of Mukshpuri Hills. The hills are wooded and present a beautiful view. Behind.Dungagali stands Mukshpuri, one of the highest peaks in the area (2800 m).

    AYUBIA

    A cluster of four small hill stations of Khanaspur, Khairagali, Changlagali and Ghora Dhaka is called Ayubia and was named after President Ayub Khan who belonged to Haripur district of Hazara. The complex is spread over an area of 26 km. The central place of Ghora Dhaka has a chairlift, which gives a panoramic and mesmerizing view of the surroundings

    CHANGLAGALI


    Changla Gali is one of the tourist mountain resort towns of the Galyat area of Pakistan. It has an elevation of 2559m. During British rule it was the headquarters of the Northern Command School of Musketry.

    KHAIRAGALI


    Khaira Gali is one of the tourist mountain resort towns of the Galiyat area of Pakistan, it has an altitude of 2347m. Khaira Gali is located in Palak which is a Union Council of Abbottabad District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. This hill station was also used as a barricade by the British during the colonial period and during the summer months it was occupied by one of the British mountain batteries, which were stationed at Rawalpindi during the winter. It is also famous for the hexagon manor on the highest elevation of the town, that belongs to the owner of the famous Pakistani oil brand Seasons Canola.

    KHANASPUR

    KHANASPUR




    Donga Gali

    Ratti Gali
     
    Kalabagh is approximately 85 km’s from Islamabad. The road to Kalabagh is properly metalled and is absolutely safe. Kalabagh is a military Air base, under the command of a Group Captain equivalent to a full colonel. The base is a recreational air base for the Air force squadrons around Pakistan and a survival training unit for the general duty pilots. Apart from this, Kalabagh has an adventure club, open to the families and officers of Air Force as well as sister forces which include Army, Navy and the Police force. The adventure club has numerous activities around the year including archery in summers and skiing and hiking in winters. Kalabagh Air base has constantly been renovated and expanded since its formation in 1957. At the moment, it has 45 rooms for the guests and two staff houses for the Chief and vice chief of Air staff.

    Kalabagh Air base is an exceptional recreational spot as it is hardly a two hours drive from Islamabad and can easily be visited on weekends. The commonly known hiking tracks in the vicinity are Mukhspuri, Miranjani and Green Spot.

    Nathiagali

    Thandiani, KPK.‏

    The mountains around Thandiani are still quite thickly forested, compared to most other hill stations in the locality, which have suffered some degree of deforestation over time. The local wildlife includes leopards, monkeys, several kinds of pheasants and the increasingly rare Flying squirrel and Pine Marten, to name only a few.


    Thandiani, Abbottabad, KPK

    Mulla ki basti, Manshera, Pakistan

    [​IMG]

    Walking on a misty morning in at Nathiagali.
     
    Nice place, mysterious and charming.
     
    Makra Peak, KPK

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]


    Scenes from the road to Nathiagali, a resort town ,two hours drive from the capital, Islamabad.
     
    [​IMG]
    Near Nathiagali,
     
    [​IMG]

    Dunga Gali,a small resort town situated between Murree and Nathiagali.
     
    Dunga gali, KPK, Pakistan

    [​IMG]
     
    "Galiyat" is a narrow strip or area roughly 50–80 km north-east of Islamabad extending on both sides of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Punjab border, between Abbottabad and Murree. The word itself is derived from the plural of the Urdu word gali, which means an alley between two mountains on both sides of which there are valleys and it is not the highest point in the range. Many of the towns in the area have the word gali as part of their names, and are popular tourist resorts."

    Localities in the Galyat

    Jhikagali (Punjab)
    Ghoragali (Punjab)
    Ayubia (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
    Baragali (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
    Changlagali (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
    Koozagali (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
    Dungagali (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
    Khairagali (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
    Khanspur (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
    Nathiagali (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
    Kalabagh (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
    Thandiani (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
    Darwaza Ayubia (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
    Toheedabad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
    Dagrinaka (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
     
