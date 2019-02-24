Samsung is 1,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 units closer to reaching this year’s 500,000 sales figure projected by analysts last month, all thanks to fans of foldable technology in Vietnam. The first batch of 1,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 units that was shipped to Vietnam for the pre-order period has been depleted, and Samsung is now looking to ship the second batch into the country.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was released on pre-order terms in Vietnam on September 11. The pre-purchase period ended yesterday, September 24, so customers have had roughly two weeks at their disposal to secure a unit. Customers who were left out will have to wait for the second batch to arrive but Samsung Vietnam hasn’t revealed exactly when this might happen.
No more Galaxy Z Elite Privilege cards available
Prospective Galaxy Z Fold 2 buyers who haven’t been able to secure a unit throughout the pre-order period have also missed out on the Galaxy Z Elite Privilege card offered by the company in Vietnam as a pre-order incentive. The card is valid for one year – until September 25, 2021 – and with it, customers who visit a Samsung Experience Store can personalize their Galaxy Z Fold 2 case with letter/number engravings. It also guarantees a 20% discount on the retail price of any mobile product except for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, as well as 15% off on consumer electronics excluding 8K TVs.
Once the second Galaxy Z Fold 2 batch arrives in Vietnam, future buyers will still take advantage of benefits such as Samsung Care + Extended Warranty and concierge support.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Vietnam costs 50,000,000 VND ($2,154). Samsung reportedly aims to manufacture 800,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 units for the global market this year, so perhaps the second batch scheduled to ship to Vietnam will consist of more than 1,000 units.
Galaxy Z Fold 2 sells out in Vietnam and Samsung prepares a new batch - SamMobile
Samsung's first batch of Galaxy Z Fold 2 units shipped to Vietnam has been sold out throughout the pre-order period. The company is preparing a new batch. - SamMobile
www.sammobile.com