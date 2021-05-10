Gain-of-function research at Wuhan Lab and COVID-19 outbreak

Thoughts?

Use logic, if China develop the virus, shouldn't be hit by surprise.



WHO and many research paper said the virus itself is from nature. Italy found Covid-19 in blood sample of mid 2019, and some other countries found Covid-19 in water sample of 2019 too.



The virus itself has been existed in nature for a long time, just need a right time and host to mutate.



Covid-19 has close relationship with many nature Corona virus, it's a new variants.



The Wuhan lab actually work together with US lab on SARS, US lab bought a lot of bats worldwide for research. So US lab involved?



Logic tell me no one is prepared, all hit by surprise.



China did well simply because we have the strictest social isolation rule and citizens do follow.



I stay at home for damn 2 month completely, and most Chinese did that as well. No other county did that.