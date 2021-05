Gain-of-function research at Wuhan Lab and COVID-19 outbreak

I just read this article form last year that says Dr. Fauci's NIAID and NIH granted a virology lab in Wuhan $3.7 million in 2019 to do research on bat coronaviruses that involve gain-of-function work. I believe gain-of-function involves creating strains/variants that infect humans.I've never been a fan of conspiracy theories, but I have a feeling this research and the Wuhan lab has something to do with the coronavirus outbreak. Just tie the above facts to what we know about coronavirus outbreak: it started in Wuhan (where the lab that received the funding is located), started in 2019 (the year $3.7 million funding is granted), and the virus is a mutated bat coronavirus (research involvedwork on bat coronaviruses).Can we trust all those WHO reports saying the lab has nothing to do with COVID-19 outbreak? After all both institutions in the US and China seem to be complicit in starting this outbreak and they would love to brush this entire thing under the carpet.Thoughts?