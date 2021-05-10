What's new

Gain-of-function research at Wuhan Lab and COVID-19 outbreak

Maira La

Maira La

I just read this article form last year that says Dr. Fauci's NIAID and NIH granted a virology lab in Wuhan $3.7 million in 2019 to do research on bat coronaviruses that involve gain-of-function work. I believe gain-of-function involves creating strains/variants that infect humans.

I've never been a fan of conspiracy theories, but I have a feeling this research and the Wuhan lab has something to do with the coronavirus outbreak. Just tie the above facts to what we know about coronavirus outbreak: it started in Wuhan (where the lab that received the funding is located), started in 2019 (the year $3.7 million funding is granted), and the virus is a mutated bat coronavirus (research involved gain-of-function work on bat coronaviruses).

Can we trust all those WHO reports saying the lab has nothing to do with COVID-19 outbreak? After all both institutions in the US and China seem to be complicit in starting this outbreak and they would love to brush this entire thing under the carpet.

Thoughts?
 
vi-va

vi-va

Thoughts?
Use logic, if China develop the virus, shouldn't be hit by surprise.

WHO and many research paper said the virus itself is from nature. Italy found Covid-19 in blood sample of mid 2019, and some other countries found Covid-19 in water sample of 2019 too.

The virus itself has been existed in nature for a long time, just need a right time and host to mutate.

Covid-19 has close relationship with many nature Corona virus, it's a new variants.

The Wuhan lab actually work together with US lab on SARS, US lab bought a lot of bats worldwide for research. So US lab involved?

Logic tell me no one is prepared, all hit by surprise.

China did well simply because we have the strictest social isolation rule and citizens do follow.

I stay at home for damn 2 month completely, and most Chinese did that as well. No other county did that.
 
Maira La

Maira La

vi-va said:
China did well simply because we have the strictest social isolation rule and citizens do follow.

I stay at home for damn 2 month completely, and most Chinese did that as well. No other county did that.
I am not discussing the aftermath.. the thread is about the origin of the outbreak.

Look at the year of the grant to Wuhan Lab: 2019. Also the nature of the research.
Would you say it's a coincidence?
 
G

gulli

Maira La said:
I just read this article form last year that says Dr. Fauci's NIAID and NIH granted a virology lab in Wuhan $3.7 million in 2019 to do research on bat coronaviruses that involve gain-of-function work. I believe gain-of-function involves creating strains/variants that infect humans.

I've never been a fan of conspiracy theories, but I have a feeling this research and the Wuhan lab has something to do with the coronavirus outbreak. Just tie the above facts to what we know about coronavirus outbreak: it started in Wuhan (where the lab that received the funding is located), started in 2019 (the year $3.7 million funding is granted), and the virus is a mutated bat coronavirus (research involved gain-of-function work on bat coronaviruses).

Can we trust all those WHO reports saying the lab has nothing to do with COVID-19 outbreak? After all both institutions in the US and China seem to be complicit in starting this outbreak and they would love to brush this entire thing under the carpet.

Thoughts?
All know this was done to remove Trump from power, its a joint venture between CPC n Beijing biden.
Maira La said:
I just read this article form last year that says Dr. Fauci's NIAID and NIH granted a virology lab in Wuhan $3.7 million in 2019 to do research on bat coronaviruses that involve gain-of-function work. I believe gain-of-function involves creating strains/variants that infect humans.

I've never been a fan of conspiracy theories, but I have a feeling this research and the Wuhan lab has something to do with the coronavirus outbreak. Just tie the above facts to what we know about coronavirus outbreak: it started in Wuhan (where the lab that received the funding is located), started in 2019 (the year $3.7 million funding is granted), and the virus is a mutated bat coronavirus (research involved gain-of-function work on bat coronaviruses).

Can we trust all those WHO reports saying the lab has nothing to do with COVID-19 outbreak? After all both institutions in the US and China seem to be complicit in starting this outbreak and they would love to brush this entire thing under the carpet.

Thoughts?
All know this was done to remove Trump from power, its a joint venture between CPC n Beijing biden.
 
Maira La

Maira La

gulli said:
All know this was done to remove Trump from power, its a joint venture between CPC n Beijing biden.
I doubt anyone thought this could remove Trump from power. To me it appears more like an accidental leak.
 
