Gaddafi warned in 2009: Threatening Russia and trying to encircle it puts humanity at risk of destruction

Gaddafi had made statements to the media on August 14, 2009, in which he warned that NATO's realization of its plans to expand to the east poses a direct threat to Russia's interests and security.Muammar Gaddafi said in this regard, "NATO is trying today to drag the former Soviet republics into its sphere of influence, which can only be described as a real danger to Russia."On the same occasion, Gaddafi expressed his concern about the strained relations between Russia and Ukraine.noting that Kyiv is looking at NATO, as a guarantor of its security, "which cannot but cause concern for Russia."In an article published in April of the same year, he touched on Russia's historical and contemporary situation and what he described as attempts to advance from the West towards the East, pointing out thatIn his article,to achieve the same goal with his mighty armies.The Libyan leader expressed his belief thattaking advantage of the disintegration of the Soviet Union and the vacuum that was left, because the West believes that it achieved a victory in the Cold War over the socialist camp, and therefore this pushes it to fill the void surrounding Russia to tighten the cord around it and surround it.Gaddafi comes to the conclusion that the expansion of the alliance towards the east and its admission of the countries of Eastern Europe into NATO and its quest to besiege Russia from all sides, is a dangerous provocation and an attempt to encircle and subjugate it.And in the end, he stresses thatIn this context, the colonel refers to the Russian military capabilities, which he believes make them difficult to achieve thanks to its possession of the nuclear triad, that is, strategic missiles, long-range bombers and nuclear submarines.