GAC New Energy unveils new drive unit that allows cars to accelerate from 0-100 km in less than 2 seconds

2020-09-26 18:12:41 GMT+8 | cnTechPostOn September 26, GAC New Energy unveiled its dual-motor two speed four in one integrated drive unit for the first time at the Beijing auto show, which allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100km in less than two seconds.The integrated drive unit realizes the deep integration of dual motor, controller, and two-speed reducer.According to GAC New Energy, the technology has received more than 70 patents, including 29 invention patents.The integrated drive unit has a power of 340KW, with an integrated drive efficiency of 90 percent, a power increase of 13 percent, a volume reduction of 30 percent, and a weight reduction of 25 percent. The Aion models to be equipped with this new technology will be able to accelerate from 0-100 km in just two seconds.In the development and application of the pure electric powertrain, GAC New Energy is committed to promoting system integration and realizing compact and lightweight product iterations.From the earliest days when the motor, electronic control, and differential reduction were independent, to the high degree of integration of the three, the world's first high-performance "three-in-one" electric drive has been created, helping Aion LX achieve acceleration of 3.9 seconds per 100 kilometers.In terms of intelligent network technology innovation, GAC New Energy is the first in the world to apply the Chinese version of high precision maps. The world's first 5G+V2X in-vehicle intelligent communication system is installed on Aion V, enabling the one-button remote parking function, which supports six-directional automatic parking in horizontal and vertical directions.In addition to the release of the two-speed dual-motor "4-in-1" integrated electric drive, GAC New Energy also demonstrated its graphene super-fast charging technology.According to GAC New Energy, based on graphene's excellent electrical conductivity and special three-dimensional structure, GAC has developed a super fast-charging battery that can charge 80% of the battery in 8 minutes, with a range of 200-300 km in 10 minutes.Now, GAC Group Graphene High-Tech Industrialization Company has been established, which means that GAC New Energy will accelerate the mass production of graphene super fast-charging batteries.In the future, with the mass production of graphene super fast-charging batteries on the Aion series models.GAC New Energy's cumulative sales from January to August exceeded 31,000 units, up 75 percent year-on-year, making it the world's fastest new energy automaker to achieve 100,000 units of cumulative production and sales.