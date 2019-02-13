GAC New Energy to roll out 12 new models for Aion series, including solar-powered models

GAC NE to roll out 12 new models for Aion series, including solar-powered models



Monika From Gasgoo| February 12 , 2019On December 19, 2018, GAC New Energy Automobile Co.,Ltd (GAC NE)according to the record from China's Trademark Office of National Intellectual Property Administration.It is reported that GAC NE is likely to build corresponding models based on 12 newly-registered trademarks. Gu Huinan, general manager of the NEV maker, revealed that the company will extend the product matrix for the Aion,What's more, he also disclosed that there areIt is said that GAC NE's products feature longer battery range than most of competitors. For example, the Aion S adopts the Farasis-developed battery that offers up to 510km mileage. Besides, the battery joint venture between GAC Group and CATL is expected to begin production as early as 2020.The automaker has registered 2 variants with different exterior design and configurators for the Aion S, according to a document from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Gu replied that the two versions are designed for mobility service and premium car owners’ personal use respectively.