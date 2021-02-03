GAC Aion EV sells 7,356 units in January, up 145% year-on-year

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker GAC Aion sold 7,356 units in January, up 145% year-on-year, as electric vehicles become more accepted in China.At the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show, GAC announced the independent operation of GAC Aion and positioned it as a premium smart electric vehicle brand.For the full year of 2020, based on the GEP platform, the brand's models, Aion S, Aion LX and Aion V, have accumulated sales of 60,000 units, up 42.9% year-on-year, and entered the top 10 in the rankings of China's new energy vehicle sales.Among them, Aion S is the hot-selling model of GAC Aion, which sold 5,397 units in December, and the cumulative sales for the year exceeded 45,000 units.including the Aion V, which was unveiled at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show, and an A-class MPV and B-class MPV, as well as a B-class sedan.(Source: GAC Aion)