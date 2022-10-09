Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project ... 88 MW

.,.
Detail Design Review Stage of Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project (88MW).
The project is located at right bank of Gabral River Near Kalam, Swat.
Currently, the project detail design, Tender documents, and other preparatory works are in the final stage.
After finalization, the construction works will begin soon.
• Client PEDO
• Consultant SMEC & TEMELSU
• Funded by World Bank
• Construction will be start in 2023.
