Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project ... 88 MW

Detail Design Review Stage of Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project (88MW).

The project is located at right bank of Gabral River Near Kalam, Swat.
Currently, the project detail design, Tender documents, and other preparatory works are in the final stage.
After finalization, the construction works will begin soon.

• Client PEDO
• Consultant SMEC & TEMELSU
• Funded by World Bank
• Construction will be start in 2023.


Construction is already started with major achievements like building of tunnel and the whole building itself. it was scheduled to be completed in summer of 2023 but floods have delayed that due to roads being washed away from Bahrain to Kalam
 

