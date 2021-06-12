G7 summit: Spending plan to rival China adopted (i know this article is not talking about bangladesh, but this directly effects bangladesh. What are t

G7 summit: Spending plan to rival China adopted

A US plan to counter China

What have Western powers done about China so far?

What is the G7's Covid plan?

Slashing the time taken to develop and licence vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days

Reinforcing global surveillance networks and genomic sequencing capacity

Support for reforming and strengthening the World Health Organization (WHO)

G7 adopts spending plan to rival China's influence - BBC News G7 leaders say they will support poorer countries in a "values-driven" and transparent partnership.