G7 more divided than united on countering China

What should G7 be called these days?



The group of most advanced countries technologically? Hardly. Without technologies from Korea or Taiwan, the world may soon have a crisis, but UK, Canada, France or Italy?



The group of world's most important countries economically? Hardly. Few countries depends on UK, Italy or Canada economies, except their neighbouring countries.



Probably the most suitable name of G7 is the group of world's former colonizers, mass murderers and genocide champions. Which ones is not? Italy in Eriteria and Africa, Germany in Namibia and Africa, Japan in China, Korea and Vietnam, Canada against indigenious people (First nations), UK in ... you name it; France.... you name it.



And the biggest criminal of all, who is still the leader of the gang, of course is the US.