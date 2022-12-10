What's new

G7 makes new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to cut coal use -sources

Workers pick out gravel from coal at a coal port in Hanoi

Workers pick out gravel from coal at a coal port in Hanoi February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kham/Files


HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations has made a new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to agree during a summit next week on funding to speed up its transition away from coal, three people familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Vietnam, which is among the world's top 20 coal users, was initially slated to sign up for the so-called just energy transition partnership with G7 nations at a global COP27 climate summit in November, but high-level talks broke off before the meeting.

To persuade Vietnam to back the offer, Western negotiators led by the European Union and Britain have proposed a bigger financial package, which includes $7.5 billion made up almost exclusively of loans from the public sector and the same amount in pledges from the private sector, the sources said.

All three Western officials, who declined to be named because talks were confidential, said it would be the final offer from the G7 before a summit of European Union and Southeast Asian nations in Brussels on Dec. 14, which EU officials have repeatedly indicated as the new target date for a deal.

G7 makes new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to cut coal use -sources

The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations has made a new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to agree during a summit next week on funding to speed up its transition away from coal, three people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
