G20 meetings conclude with delegates’ day out in Srinagar The third G20 tourism working group meeting concluded in Srinagar on Wednesday with delegates being mesmerised by Kashmir’s rainy weather amid visits to majestic Mughal Gardens

The third Group of 20 (G20) tourism working group meeting concluded in Srinagar on Wednesday with delegates being mesmerised by Kashmir’s rainy weather amid visits to majestic Mughal Gardens and Royal Spring golf course spread out on Boulevard Road on the banks of Dal Lake.The valley received overnight rains including in summer capital Srinagar, where around 60 foreign delegates from 27 G20 and other invitee countries were deliberating on film and eco tourism and sustainable development at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre on the iconic lake for the past two days. The bright and shiny ambience of the past two days changed silvery somber as the cloudy weather prompted intermittent light rain showers throughout the day. The guests took full advantage of the abruptly changing weather from early morning.The delegates rejuvenated themselves by starting the day with a session of yoga amid misty morning air in the serene locales of Lalit hotel as the Zabarwan mountain range provided a perfect backdrop. They were later taken to Nishat garden, mesmerising the guests with its exquisite geometrical patterns, pools and fountains nestled amid scented stocks of flowers.“Experiencing the alluring beauty of the different locales of Srinagar, the G20 delegates visited the 12-terraced beautiful Nishat garden on the banks of the quaint Dal Lake on the third day of the 3rd G20 TWG meeting at Srinagar,” the tourism ministry said in a tweet.The tourists were seen clicking selfies with the foreign guests in the garden as the latter also tried their hands on traditional Kashmiri attires which normally are put on display in temporary stands by professional photographers to earn some quick bucks.Some of the national and international delegates also enjoyed a session of golf at Royal Spring golf course not far away from the SKICC.The G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant was all praise of the golf course and its scenic beauty amid the fascinating backdrop of Zabarwan mountain range. He was also impressed by the hospitality of the people saying that the delegates were equally impressed by the valley’s tourism potential.“It has been a brilliant experience, fabulous hospitality, warmth and affection. We have truly enjoyed this visit because we have been able to do a lot of hard work. We have been able to see Kashmir to enjoy the great affection of the people of Kashmir,” he said.He was all praise of the soft power of the valley hoping that the guests will become ambassadors of Kashmir. “This demonstrates the great soft power of Kashmir, the great sufi culture which blends very clearly with the philosophy of G20-one earth one future, all that is embodied in Sufism of Kashmir. We are all one family…we worked as one family to create a great experience of G20. Every delegate has gone back with a fascinating memory and they will bring back a large number of visitors; they will all become ambassadors of Kashmir,” he said.The delegates were able to move freely on the Boulevard Road on the Dal Lake as the authorities had blocked the road from Nehru Park and Gupkar sides to Kralsangri for public and private transport (at-least 6-7 km). This is the first international event in Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370 prompting the security agencies to put a multi-tier security apparatus in the city particularly around SKICC. India’s Marine and National Security Guard commandos have been carrying out security drills across the city over the last few days. River and lake domination has been done with the deployment of marine commandos (Marcos) to ensure the water bodies around the meeting venue are safe, while Central Reserve Police Force commandos have been on the move in the lake.In the afternoon, a group of delegates also visited Polo View market at city centre Lal Chowk which is the first completely pedestrian and wire free market in Srinagar that was recently developed under the Smart City project. A historical landmark in the heart of Srinagar city, the market is now Pedestrian Mall with no vehicles, dangling wires or open drains.Half an hour before the visit, the approach roads to the market on busy Residency Road were closed for public by the authorities. Only shopkeepers were allowed to stay on their shops. The guests visited different shops and explored products like shawls, handicrafts and dry fruits.A delegate from Spain, Flix Depaz, after visiting the Polo View market, was mesmerised with the beauty of the place.“Kashmir is something that you really carry in your mind. You get mesmerised. The lake, the mountains are very special. It is a very special place,” he said.He said that the Government of India has very good plans for international tourists to come to this area in the next few years. “I think Kashmir in itself has everything unique for wonderful holidays. For me personally it has been a real discovery – above expectations what I have seen in the past few days. It is nothing that you can see in other parts of India,” he said.For the past two days, the delegates of the G20 tourism working group meeting brainstormed on ‘Goa Roadmap for Tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals’, which will guide policymaking in the tourism sector in line with the UN’s agenda of 2030.The session saw delegates discussing the draft outcome document presented by the ‘G20 tourism ministers’ declaration 2023’. These aims were to guide respective national policies and strengthen international cooperation for further development of the tourism-sector.There were many side events on film tourism and ecotourism besides promoting incredible India through film tourism.Depaz also said that the G20 meeting deliberating on film tourism was fruitful. “Film tourism is important for India and Spain. We have exchanged many projects in the past few years. Many Indian movies have been shot in Spain and I understand that more Bollywood movies are expected to be shot here. So from that point of view, the meeting, the theme of the tourist declaration is going in the right direction,” he said.Milan, a delegate from Argentina, was amazed at how the authorities were able to save the gigantic Chinar trees while revamping and beautifying the Polo View Market. “I am happy they brought us here. If you manage to do something so beautiful and still manage to keep the trees, it is appreciable. These trees provide a beautiful cover to this place,” she said.Another delegate from Brazil said that the deliberations of sustainable growth were good. “The meeting was great. We got to discuss the ministers’ declaration and about the Goa roadmap which is a document on how tourism can help and support to achieve sustainable development goals. So it was very productive,” he said and stated that he expected the event would help boost Kashmir’s economy. “Normally, big events spurt economies,” he said.A guest from the South Korean embassy, who has been in India for the past 10 months, said she wanted to take some fresh air from Kashmir to Delhi. “This is my first visit to J&K. I am in love with this nature- beautiful, clean, and serene and If I could I would love to take some clean and fresh air into my bag back to Delhi,” she said.“I don’t know why J&K is not yet well known around the world, so I hope many people can come here and experience it,” she said. The authorities have planned a farewell dinner as well besides presenting ODOP (one district one product) souvenirs to the guests to highlight products from this region.