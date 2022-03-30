What's new

G2-Pilot 1mm is an abomination!

People are very particular about certain things in their lives. For example bharti nerds are particular about their gpu's. Bangladeshis about lungi sizes and seasoning measurements in their fish. Afghans about length of beard and appropriate measurement of beating their wives. Pakis about 125 configurations. Iranians about cars and length of space to shave in between their unibrows.

For me it's always been about pens as I have very neat handwriting and an awesome signature. In fact, I have often been complimented for my signature as I had practiced it frequently in my youth on the off chance that I became famous. Anyways, today at work my pen died and I had to use the G2- Pilot 1mm.

Holy shit! What a terrible pen. The ink overflows and the size of the font renders my handwriting messy. Who the F came up with this piece of shit?


Do they make special over-sized paper for retards that use this thing?
 
Try ones with roller tip technology, they tend to be buttery smooth.
 
Which pen do you normally use?
 
what is that supposed to mean?
I always liked to use Parker pens
 
Sasta Rs 5/- pen are the best after they have been used about 50% of their refill. In office where I had to sign contracts running into 100+ pages I would set aside my good pens and turn to the 'sold at traffic signal' variety
 
my hand writing is very bad and i do doodling during work :(
Khan G, for your knowledge:
If you do fill and shaded doodles, you are bored at work; take a few minutes off and freshen your eyes with greenery and flowers around, if any.

Else

If you are spending much time watching news/talk shows nowadays; then it is unhappiness, anxiety, and feeling pressure, and most Pakistanis at this moment of time are feeling the same; give yourself a break for some healthy activities like kitchen gardening, get some baby goats/lambs to divert your intentions from politics.
 

