G-B chief minister's LLB degree turns out to be fake​

London varsity doesn’t verify GB CM’s degreeBy Kasim Abbasi
May 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed allegedly attached a fake degree of the University of London to his nomination papers, The News has learnt. The Higher Education Commission had requested the University of London for verification of Khursheed’s degree, which was declared fake in response by the institution. A well-placed government source revealed that the CM would not only be immediately disqualified from his post but authorities would also initiate criminal proceedings against him.
The degree presented by the CM had glaring differences like paper quality, embossed stamp, font and signature when his verification letter was compared with other verification letters issued by the same department of the University of London in the same time-frame for other students, said the source.
Sources said the HEC was drafting a letter for the cancellation of his degree and a draft would be shared for vetting. “Immediate disqualification and criminal proceedings will be initiated against him for cheating the HEC and the Government of Pakistan,” said the source.
In response to the HEC letter, the University of London wrote: “I can confirm that the envelope and its content (copy of degree certificate, letter of certification and transcript) were not issued by the University of London.”
In response to questions sent by this correspondent, Yasir Abbas, member of CM’s legal team said CM’s political opponents are propagating against CM’s academic credentials to malign PTI’s government in Gilgit Baltistan.
He stated, “Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan possess an LLB degree from the University of London and the same is duly verified and equivalence to that end has already been issued by the HEC. The groundless propaganda has been contested in Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court by the Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan and his academic records have also been endorsed by the Gilgit Baltistan Bar Council through their statement in the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court.”
Yasir abbas maintained, “Gilgit Baltistan bar council is the sole custodian of bar enrolment records. It has the sole mandate to legally verify academic credentials of advocates. Further verification can be carried out by the honourable court if deemed essential.”
Yasir added, “Very important and alarming is that Bar council in its statement said that opposition leader tried to force them and made offers to change the record of bar council. It is also on the record that respondents i.e., political opponents on numerous occasions have tried to evade the court proceedings. Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan intends to file defamation suit against the perpetrators of this propaganda. Moreover, there is no requirement to attach degrees with nomination papers.”
G-B chief minister's LLB degree turns out to be fake
Khalid Khurshid acquired his degree from a network of diploma mills operating under the brand name Belford
The Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree of Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid has turned out to be fake, a year after he was appointed to the post.
It emerged on Tuesday that Khurshid had acquired his degree from a network of diploma mills operating under the brand name Belford, but it doesn't actually exist.
He was entrusted with the top slot over his 'outstanding educational achievements', something even Prime Minister Imran Khan was misled into believing as he called him a ‘right choice’ last year.
Documents available exclusively with The Express Tribune reveal that Khurshid had received his 'degree from Belford University in June 2009 while he was in England for some time.
Once back in the country, his relatives and close aids started addressing him as a barrister, and he took benefit of the same leading up to becoming the chief minister of the region.
Also read: PTI MPA's degree declared fake by Punjab University
According to Wikipedia, Belford University was shut down on August 31, 2012 and its alleged founder Salem Kureshi was "ordered to pay $22.7 million in damages".
The judgement had established the truth that Belford High School and Belford University were fake schools and that they didn't exist.
In another contradiction on Wikipedia itself where Khurshid’s alma mater has been stated as Queen Mary University London while his profession as politician or barrister.
'Fake credentials'
In November 2011, Khurshid submitted his credential to the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council to get himself enrolled there as a certified lawyer.
The documents that he submitted included an affidavit testifying the authenticity of the documents. Interestingly, the documents submitted by him lacked a Bachelor of Arts degree, something that should have raised suspicions about his completion of the programme.
According to sources, the G-B Bar Council trusted his documents and got him enrolled as a lawyer and issued him the licence to practice.
However, despite having the licence, Khurshid was never an active practising lawyer though he would visit the bar room regularly.
Khurshid first contested G-B elections in 2009 as an independent candidate. In 2015, he again contested and lost as an independent candidate after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz refused him a ticket, preferring its old candidate Rana Farman.
Taking on the CM slot
Khurshid joined Pakistan Tehreek-s-Insaf in 2018 and was made the divisional president of Diamer- Astore.
As G-B headed to the general elections in 2020, former PTI president justice Jafar Shah passed away. His sudden demise left a vacuum open in the party.
Also read: Beyond degrees and skills
According to the insiders, his relatives being in key positions, including one working with a UN organisation abroad, played smartly and were able to introduce 'Barrister' Khalid Khurshid along with Asad Umar and Saifullah Niazi.
Since Khurshid was good in spoken English due to his stint in England, he was picked for the slot.
'Sadiq and Amin'
On Tuesday, the G-B assembly session was also called by the governor. However, it had to be adjourned for lack of quorum.
While talking to media persons in his chamber, opposition leader Amjad Hussain had claimed that Khurshid’s degree was fake and that he had proof of it.
“I was shocked and still in shock to know that,” Hussain said. "I couldn’t imagine this would be done by a person for personal gains."
Amjad asked the chief minister to resign immediately as the ‘secret’ is out now and he isn’t Sadiq and Amin anymore as per Article 62 of the Constitution.
Khalid Khurshid is said to have outsmarted many big guns in the party making them believe a barrister was the most suitable person to be chief minister.