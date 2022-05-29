What's new

FY22 India's trade deficit with China swells to $72.9 billion, 44.3% more than the previous fiscal year

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,430
-4
90,521
Country
China
Location
China
FY22 India's trade deficit with China swells to $72.9 billion, 44.3% more than the previous fiscal year

By Kirtika Suneja
May 30, 2022, 01:05 AM IST

India's trade deficit with Chinawidened to $72.9 billion in FY22 as imports surged to $94.16 billion, 44.3% more than the previous fiscal year as well as the pre-pandemic year of FY20, official data showed. India imported $29.89 billion of electrical machinery, equipment and sound recorders, $12.49 billion of organic chemicals, and $19.83 billion of boilers and mechanical appliances in the last fiscal year, with these imports up a total 40% on-year.

In FY21, India's imports from China amounted to $65.21 billion, while exports in both FY21 and FY22 remained stagnant at about $25.2 billion, according to commerce and industry ministry data. Imports in the pre-pandemic year of FY20 stood at $65.26 billion.

"Higher commodity prices and pent-up demand post the restrictions during Covid pushed up the demand for both consumer and industrial goods which led to a rise in imports," said a chief economist with a bank who didn't want to be named. Shipments from China comprised 15.38% of India's total imports of $611.89 billion in FY22.

India is in the process of identifying impediments to its exports to China in order to narrow the trade deficit, said people with knowledge of the matter. "The issues such as non-tariff barriers will be taken up with China," said an official.

The pandemic has swelled India's trade deficit with China though a gradual improvement had been witnessed just before the pandemic years, according to ratings agency.
India's dependence on Chinese imports has increased for computer hardware, electronic components and chemicals. It supplies more than half the county's demand.

"Lower domestic demand due to restrictions on mobility possibly contributed to decline in India's merchandise exports to China in January-March 2022 by 30.3% on-year," Crisil said.

In FY21, when India's economy contracted 6.6% and overall imports shrank 17%, imports from China held steady at $65.2 billion, reflecting their stickiness and the surge in demand for electronic goods. These were the key imports from China during the pandemic.

economictimes.indiatimes.com

FY22 trade gap with China swells to $72.9 billion

In FY21, when India's economy contracted 6.6% and overall imports shrank 17%, imports from China held steady at $65.2 billion, reflecting their stickiness and the surge in demand for electronic goods. These were the key imports from China during the pandemic.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The long road to Atmanirbhar Bharat: India’s trade deficit with China hit record $77 bn in FY22
Replies
5
Views
198
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
In charts: How lockdowns in China are impacting trade with India
Replies
0
Views
97
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
P
Manufacturing in India Sees 210% Jump in FY22; Private Investment Picks Up: Goldman Sachs
2
Replies
24
Views
917
Syama Ayas
Syama Ayas
P
Indian IT sector to grow 15.5% to $227 billion in FY22, fastest in a decade: Nasscom
Replies
10
Views
475
WebMaster
WebMaster
S
India's agriculture exports cross $50 bn in FY22, the highest ever, says Commerce Ministry
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
Surya 1
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom