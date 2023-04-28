FY22: Bangladesh Home textile sector sees 43.28% growth, becomes second highest export earner

FY22: Home textile sees 43.28% growth, becomes second highest export earner​

The promising player has also earned export earnings 18.39% up from the proposed export target set for the FY22 ​

Home textile export drops 7.08% in Jul-Nov’FY23​

Home textile continues to dominate exports in Q1 of FY23​

Home textile exports grew 53.4% YoY​

Home textile, an emerging player in export diversification​

Over the past decade - the home textile sector (bed sheets, drapes etc.) have become a large export sector for the Bangladesh economy (second highest after apparel). Some articles published over the years shed light on the sector's promises and achievements.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Published: July 19, 2022 6:45 AM | Last updated: July 19, 2022 6:45 AMExports from home textile earned $1.62 billion in the recently concluded 2021-22 fiscal year, fetching a year-on-year growth of 43.28%.According to the Export Promotion Bureau data, the sector earned $1.13 billion in the last fiscal year.The sector has gradually emerged as a new player in textile production and exports from Bangladesh. Defying all odds, the sector claimed the title of the second main export earner of the country after the RMG sector.The promising player has also earned export earnings 18.39% up from the proposed export target set for the FY22, $1.37 billion, according to the EPB data.According to industry insiders, home textile is one of the first-line export sectors in Bangladesh with the ability to produce bulk products, which also accelerated the country to emerge as a global leader.Home textile export basket of the country includes bed linen, bedsheets, other bedroom textiles, bath linen, carpets and rugs, blankets, kitchen linen, curtains, cushions, cushion cover, and covers for quilts.Zaber & Zubair Fabrics (Noman Group) produces more than 70 tons of terry per day with 6,000 workers in their factory in Bhawal Mirzapur.Talking to Dhaka Tribune, Md Shofiqur Rahman, senior general manager of Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, said that the home textile exports have seen robust growth in the last financial year.“At that time, the intensity of the pandemic was very high globally. Due to this, most of the people stayed home,” he added.He also said that the use of home textiles has increased a lot because people stayed home during the pandemic.“As the world returns to normality, this buying pattern will not be the same as last year, which will create a challenge in sustaining this trend,” he added.He also said that the major competitor of Bangladesh in home textiles export is Pakistan and they are very efficient in producing the items.“Due to this, there is no order shift even in the ongoing political unrest in Pakistan,” he added.Bangladesh entered the market of home textile in the 1980s and earned $150 million by exporting home textile products in the FY2004-05, the industry insiders said.However, the situation has changed. Just a decade ago, buyers thought that home textile products were only produced in China, India, Pakistan and Turkey.Now the name Bangladesh has also been added to the list of the countries producing home textile products, said the industry insiders.“There are more than 100 home textile factories in the country. But only around 40 factories are now operational in Dhaka, Gazipur and Chittagong,” said M Shahadat Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA).Industry insiders said that Zaber & Zubair Fabrics (Noman Group), Towel Tex, Mosharraf Group, Saad Musa Group, Alltex, ACS Textile, Apex Weaving, Regent, JK Group, Classical Home etc have established themselves as strong exporters. Among them, Noman Group’s Zaber & Zubair Fabrics is the pioneer home textile marketer in Bangladesh.Bangladesh needs more investments in research, quality products, innovation and latest technology, sustainable growth, and government support, they also said.However, the number of home textile factories in Bangladesh is still less compared to woven or knit garments.Moreover, Bangladesh’s share in the global home textile export market is only 7%. Even though the country has immense prospects in home textile, it is still lagging behind in ensuring fair prices.M Shahadat Hossain said that the political stability of Bangladesh is good, which is instrumental for any industrial growth.“Also, government support and other factors are quite good. These factors are certainly aiding us in maintaining a steady export growth,” he added.But the government has to take initiative to address the corruption, and abolish NBR and custom-related harassment as these are the main hindrances to the flourishing of businesses.The industry insiders also recommended increasing the cash incentive for exports to 10% from the current 4% and providing seamless service at ports.The sector earned $518.63 million during the July-November period of FY23, from $563.6 million in the same period of FY22Published: December 15, 2022 4:04 AM | Last updated: December 15, 2022 4:04 AMThe home textile exports experienced a decline in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2022-23.According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, the home textiles sector earned export earnings worth $518.63 million during the July-November period of FY23, fetching a negative growth of 7.98%, from $563.6 million in the mentioned period of FY22.The export target for this period in FY23 was $743.18 million for the sector.Home textile is the second-largest export earnings earner after the ready-made garment (RMG) sector.In the last fiscal year, the sector bagged $1.62 billion, fetching a growth of 43.28% in FY22 against $1.13 billion in FY21, EPB data showed.Industry people said that a number of home textile factories could not export goods as per demand after August due to the gas-power crisis.Moreover, inflationary pressures, global economic turbulence brought by the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have also impacted the export of the sector.Talking to Dhaka Tribune, M Shahadat Hossain Sohel, chairman of Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said that they faced power outages of nearly 11-12 hours daily last few months ago.“Moreover, the pressure of gas was also low. So, a number of factories didn't ship their products on time which impacted the export,” he added.But he said that the situation will improve from next January as the power situation eases gradually.“Moreover, in the destination countries, usually the ‘federal purchase' tenders open during September-October of the year which allow them to purchase textiles for hospitals, prisons, homes and other caregiving organizations,” he added.He said that the buyers already contacted manufacturers regarding federal purchase orders.“Heimtextil, organized by Messe Frankfurt, is the largest fair for home textile that displays the latest trend, will be held in January at Frankfurt,” he added, saying that there is a huge chance to get orders from the fair as when they meet the buyers.However, he urged the manufacturers not to be engaged in ‘unhealthy price cut competition' and accept work orders below production costs.A senior official from Zaber and Zubair (Home) said that during the pandemic people used to stay at home which impacted the demand for home textiles.However, with the return to normalcy, people started to go outside because of economic activity which declined the demand and resulted in a huge stock for buyers.The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, inflationary pressures and global economic turmoil also curbed the purchasing capacity of the consumers.Meanwhile, they are hopeful that the orders may increase in the next month and also, the improvement of power and energy situation also help them to produce in full capacity.Industry insiders said that home textile is one of the first-line export sectors in Bangladesh with the ability to produce bulk products, which also accelerated the country to emerge as a global leader.The home textile export basket of the country includes bed linen, bed sheet and other bedroom textiles, bath linen, carpets and rugs, blankets, kitchen linen, curtains, cushions and cushion cover, and covers for quilts.Bangladesh entered the market of home textile in the 1980s and now the name Bangladesh has also been added to the list of the top home textile producing countries, said the industry insiders.Exporters shipped home textiles worth $353.48 million in the first three monthsPublished: October 11, 2022 5:00 AM | Last updated: October 11, 2022 4:58 AMAfter ready-made garments, the home textile industry continues to be the second-largest export earner of the country.The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) recently released data showing that home textile exporters shipped goods worth $353.48 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (July-September), an increase of 26.59% from $279.23 million in the same period of last year.Manufacturers said that even in the first quarter of the current financial year when the overall export earnings showed a falling trend amid the raging war and unprecedented inflation in the West, home textiles maintained their growth momentum.They also said that the sector claimed the title of the second main export earner of the country in both the last fiscal year bagging $1.62 billion in export earnings,However, industry insiders also expressed worries over the ongoing global economic tensions, geopolitical crises, declining trends in purchase orders, hikes in fuel prices, gas shortages, and excessive electricity problems or load shedding.Manufacturers said that the home textile sector is one of the first-line export sectors in Bangladesh with the ability to produce bulk products.The home textile export basket of the country includes bed linen, bed sheet and other bedroom textiles, bath linen, carpets and rugs, blankets, kitchen linen, curtains, cushions, cushion cover, and covers for quilts.Talking to Dhaka Tribune, M Shahadat Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA), said that in the numbers, exports increased.The situation is complex as uncertain times lie ahead, he added, saying that entrepreneurs are trying their best to maintain growth.Along with the turbulent global situation, war and inflation in the US and EU, the power crisis, gas shortage and hike in fuel prices in the country also have intensified the overall problem.“The cost of running the generator increased. We are afraid about keeping commitments and timely shipment of products,” he added.He also said that to sustain growth, they need to gradually withdraw from the US and the EU and capture new markets including Russia and if needed, they have to start trading with Russia through Rubles like China and Pakistan.According to entrepreneurs, Bangladesh entered the market of home textiles in the 1980s but the situation has changed now as Bangladesh is competing with big players like China, India, Pakistan and Turkey.Industry insiders said that Bangladesh has invested in research, quality products, innovation and latest technology, sustainable growth, along with governmental support.Zaber and Zubair Fabrics, Towel Tex, Mosharraf Group, Saad Musa Group, Alltex, ACS Textile, Apex Weaving, Regent, JK Group, Classical Home etc have established themselves as strong exporters.However, despite all the positives, Bangladesh’s share in the global home textile export market is only 7%.Moreover, although Bangladesh has immense prospects in home textiles, the country is still lagging behind in ensuring fair prices.According to Technavio, the global home textiles trade was valued at $118 billion in 2017 and $131.5 billion in 2020 and will be $170-$180 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% or more during 2018-2025.Manufacturers said Bangladesh has the potential to grab the global market through proper planning and innovation.However, entrepreneurs worry that the geopolitical crisis and inflation might hamper growth in the near futurePublished: September 15, 2022 6:29 AM | Last updated: September 15, 2022 6:27 AMHome textile has maintained its track as the new player in textile production and exports from Bangladesh.According to the recently released Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, the home textile exports earned $268.52 million from July to August of the current fiscal year (FY23), fetching a year-on-year growth of 53.39% from $175.06 million in the same period of FY22.Industry insiders said the sector claimed the title of the second main export earner of the country in both the last fiscal year and the first two months of FY23.However, they expressed their worries over the ongoing global economic tensions, geopolitical crises, hikes in fuel prices as well as electricity problems.They also said that home textile is one of the first-line export sectors in Bangladesh with the ability to produce bulk products.The home textile export basket of the country includes bed linen, bed sheet and other bedroom textiles, bath linen, carpets and rugs, blankets, kitchen linen, curtains, cushions, cushion cover, and covers for quilts.Talking to Dhaka Tribune, M Shahadat Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA), said that in the numbers, exports increased.“However, actually the situation is complex as an uncertain time lies ahead,” he added, saying that entrepreneurs are trying their best to maintain the growth.Along with the turbulent global situation, war and inflation in the US and EU, the power crisis and hike in fuel prices in the country also have intensified the overall problem.“The cost of running the generator increased. We are afraid about keeping commitments and timely shipment of products,” he added.Regarding trade with Russia through Rubles, he said that they want it and have spoken to some of the top officials of the concerned department regarding this.“Now it is up to the policymakers. India is already trading with Russia through the Ruble. The authorities can check the feasibility if we can tie with India,” he added, saying that Russia is a potential market and Pakistan and China have large market shares in Russia.“To sustain growth, we need to gradually withdraw from the US and the EU and capture new markets including Russia,” he added.According to entrepreneurs, Bangladesh entered the market of home textiles in the 1980s and earned $150 million by exporting home textile products in FY25.However, the situation has changed now as Bangladesh is competing with big players like China, India, Pakistan and Turkey.Industry insiders said that Bangladesh has invested in research, quality products, innovation and latest technology, sustainable growth, along with governmental support.Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, Towel Tex, Mosharraf Group, Saad Musa Group, Alltex, ACS Textile, Apex Weaving, Regent, JK Group, Classical Home etc have established themselves as strong exporters.However, despite all the positives, Bangladesh’s share in the global home textile export market is only 7%.Moreover, although Bangladesh has immense prospects in home textiles, the country is still lagging behind in ensuring fair prices.According to Technavio, the global home textiles trade was valued at $118 billion in 2017 and $131.5 billion in 2020 and will be $170-$180 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% or more during 2018-2025.So, manufacturers said Bangladesh has the potential to grab the global market through proper planning and innovation.However, Md Shofiqur Rahman, senior general manager of Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, thinks that the use of home textiles increased a lot because people stayed home during the pandemic.“As the world returns to normal, this buying pattern will not be the same as last year, which will create a challenge in sustaining this trend,” he added.The government’s policy support is paramount for the sector, the industry insiders say.According to the EPB, securing the second position, home textile earned $1.62 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, fetching a year-on-year growth of 43.28%.Defying all odds, the sector claimed the title of the second main export earner of the country after the RMG sectorPublished: June 20, 2022 7:47 AM | Last updated: June 20, 2022 8:02 AMHome textile has gradually emerged as a new player in the textile production and exports from Bangladesh.Defying all odds, the sector claimed the title of the second main export earner of the country after the RMG sector.According to the recently released Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, the home textile exports earned $1.46 billion in July-May of the FY2021-2022, registering a year-on-year growth of 41.3%.Industry insiders said that home textile is one of the first-line export sectors in Bangladesh with the ability to produce bulk products, which also accelerated the country to emerge as a global leader.The home textile export basket of the country includes bed linen, bed sheet and other bedroom textiles, bath linen, carpets and rugs, blankets, kitchen linen, curtains, cushions and cushion cover, and covers for quilts.“Bangladesh entered the market of home textile in the 1980s” M Shahadat Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA), told Dhaka Tribune.But Bangladesh only earned $150 million by exporting home textile products in the FY2004-05, showed the EPB data.However, the situation has changed now. Just a decade ago, buyers thought that home textile products were only produced in China, India, Pakistan and Turkey. Now the name Bangladesh has also been added to the list of the countries producing home textile products.Industry insiders said that the reasons behind the upcoming lead of Bangladesh are investments in research, quality products, innovation and latest technology, sustainable growth, and government support.However, the number of home textile factories in Bangladesh is still less compared to woven or knit garments.“There are more than 100 home textile factories in the country. But only around 40 factories are now operational in Dhaka, Gazipur and Chittagong,” said M Shahadat Hossain.However, Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, Towel Tex, Mosharraf Group, Saad Musa Group, Alltex, ACS Textile, Apex Weaving, Regent, JK Group, Classical Home etc have established themselves as strong exporters. Among them, Noman Group’s Zaber & Zubair Fabrics is the pioneer home textile marketer in Bangladesh.Noman Group produces more than 70 tons of terry per day with 6,000 workforces in their factory in Bhawal Mirzapur.According to a senior official of Noman Group, they export home textiles worth $27 million per month.“The EU countries, Canada, the United Kingdom and Japan are our main export destinations,” he added.According to Technavio, the global home textiles trade was valued at $118 billion in 2017, $131.5 billion in 2020 and will be $170-$180 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% or more during 2018-2025.However, the demand for home textiles increased significantly from 2020 as people stayed home due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the industry insiders.Despite these positive sides, Bangladesh’s share in the global home textile export market is only 7%. Moreover, although Bangladesh has immense prospects in home textile, the country is still lagging behind in ensuring fair prices.Talking to Dhaka Tribune, Momin Miah, managing director of Momin Tex, said that although the market has recovered from the pandemic, the impact of the current global supply chain disruption, rising raw material prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war is being felt in the country's home textile industry.“A number of home textile factories have shut down and many of them reduced their production by 30%-50% due to the price hike of raw materials and disruption in transportation,” he added.He also said that the situation further deteriorated due to the hike in gas prices.The government’s policy support is paramount for the sector, said the industry insiders.M Shahadat Hossain said that the political stability of Bangladesh is good, which is instrumental for any industrial growth.“Also, governmental support and other factors are quite good. These factors are certainly aiding us in maintaining a steady export growth,” he added.But the government has to take initiative to address the corruption, and abolish NBR and custom-related harassment as these are the main hindrances to the flourishing of businesses.“If you want to create a complete atmosphere for investment and businesses, you must put off the bureaucratic complexity, corruption, and the guardianship of the bureaucrats over the businesses and entrepreneurs,” he added.The industry insiders also recommended increasing the cash incentive for exports to 10% from the current 4% and providing seamless service at ports.They also said that China once dominated the home textile market. But after the labour cost increased there, the orders began to come to Bangladesh.Moreover, ongoing political uncertainty in Pakistan has also discouraged buyers from placing orders there.The entrepreneurs of Bangladesh have to negotiate for better prices to ensure ethical manufacturing, they also said.