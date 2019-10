Very high had the money, they were offered by the UK i.e. back in 2005 and have always been on the cards if the money and funds were there.

The air marshals flew in them many times and PAF pilots evaluated the planes, and they were described as a "dream". RAF Typhoon squadrons have even be twinned with PAF e.g. Elite Squadron (9 squadron) the twin of illustrious Squadron (9 squadron) of Royal Air Force (RAF).

36 of these and the PAF would just wreak havoc.

But alas funds and money.

Click to expand...