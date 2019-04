Future of the Saudi Arabian Defense Industry, 2019 - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest defense spenders in the world, behind the US, China, and Russia, with a military budget valued at US$50.9 billion in 2019. The country is the largest market in the Middle East due to its robust economic and financial position, backed by its oil exports. The rising tension with Iran, aggressive procurement strategies, and modernization programs, along with the need to strengthen its indigenous defense industry, are the main factors boosting the country’s military expenditure.

On a cumulative basis, the country is expected to invest US$300.2 billion for defense purposes, of which US$90.8 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure to fund defense procurements. The government’s well-defined military modernization plans along with its efforts to supress Houthi insurgency in Yemen as well as its support for rebel factions within Syria, are expected to stimulate the expenditure over the next few years

The MoD is expected to invest in physical security of vital assets, development of land based C4ISR cpaabilities and multi-role aircraft ahttps://www.apnews.com/073d52076ff947859f893e77725107a5mong others.