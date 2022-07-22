What's new

Future of the Saudi Arabian Air Force (RSAF) - Possible new purchases

K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
395
2
452
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549839441602445312

Just a rumor so far, nothing concrete.

Anyway probably seen as a replacement for the F-15C/D versions as they will need replacing eventually. Along with the Tornadoes.

The F-15SA version is one of the most advanced (if not the most advanced) versions of the F-15 alongside the F15-QA.

jalopnik.com

This Is A Fully Armed F-15SA, The Most Advanced Production Eagle Ever

The F-15SA is the most advanced production F-15 Eagle ever built. Saudi Arabia ordered 84 new build F-15SAs and close to 70 kits to upgrade their existing F-15S fleet to the SA configuration. Just one part of this upgrade is the activation of Eagle’s outboard wing stores stations, which will...
jalopnik.com jalopnik.com

www.key.aero

An in-depth look at Saudi Arabia's advanced F-15SA fleet

Key.Aero provides an in-depth look at Saudi Arabia’s Boeing F-15SA (Saudi Advanced) Strike Eagle fleet and charts the delivery of its 84 new-build multi-role fighters over the last five years
www.key.aero www.key.aero

Information about the F-15EX


Talk of China offering its most powerful stealth aircraft to Saudi Arabia with technology transfer.

China offers its most powerful stealth aircraft to Saudi Arabia with technology transfer

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly shown keen interest in the Chinese FC-31 stealth fighter, global news sites have reported. The Chinese arms industry showcased a wide range of advanced weapons and equipment, including the FC-31 stealth fighter plane, at the first edition of...
defence.pk

It will be interesting to see what will occur in this regard.

As for the F-35, I think it depends on what will happen with the F-35 UAE deal and future F-35 updates. The F-35 has had a lot of problems with power modules effecting almost 10% of the F-35 to date, rendering them inoperable. Problems with the Block 4 updates as well.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

K
Foreign media: China sells stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, UAE, J-20E? Or J-31E?
Replies
10
Views
604
mudas777
M
The SC
China offers its most powerful stealth aircraft to Saudi Arabia with technology transfer
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Khan2727
K
dBSPL
USAF Doubles F-15EX Request in Fiscal 2023, Reduces F-35 Buy
Replies
0
Views
122
dBSPL
dBSPL
The SC
The Royal Saudi Air Force..a strategic vision for future missions
Replies
0
Views
210
The SC
The SC
Get Ya Wig Split
The F-15EX Has Fired Its First Missile
Replies
0
Views
521
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom