Future of the Bangladesh Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022

The Bangladeshi defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Bangladeshi defense industry during 2018-2022, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Bangladeshi defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Bangladeshi defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

The Bangladeshi government has been steadily increasing its defense budget 2015 - 2017. Defense expenditure registered a CAGR of 13.10% over 2013-2017. The country allocated US$2.0 billion to its defense sector in 2013, which increased to US$3.3 billion in 2017. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the government’s well-defined military modernization plans to better equip its armed forces.

Revenue expenditure allocation increased from 69.3% in 2013 to 76.1% in 2017 due to the country’s defense modernization efforts. Conversely, the country’s capital expenditure declined from 30.7% to 23.9% during the historic period. Over the forecast period, Bangladesh is expected to allocate an average of 25.5% of its defense budget to capital expenditure, while the remainder will be assigned to revenue expenditure.

The MoD is expected to invest in acquisition of frigates and corvettes.