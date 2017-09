I'm opening this thread mainly to discuss future of auto industry, which is changing very rapidly, driven by technological advancements and regulations of various local and international authorities and businesses.

It all occurred to me while browsing for my next ride. I was struck with reality that auto industry is passing through a revolutionary reorganization and reconstruction and many new parameters are required to consider while buying a vehicle, which were non existent in past.



Let's discuss, where we'll stand in terms of technology and regulations in next 10 years and what will be the cost of ownership in those 10 years, followed by total life cycle cost.

EVERYONE is invited to share his piece of brain and I'm sure it will be helpful to all the MEN (apologies to the rest )



Opening:

We see following big changes happening in the auto industry: