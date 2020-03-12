Future of Pakistans F16s

Dear PDF community,
I was wondering now that PAF has heavily invested in the JF17 Thunder programme and soon to roll out the block 3. What will happen to the Pakistani F16s, since PAF can not buy anymore or have them upgraded from US or its partner allies, correct me if I am wrong. Will PAF make there own upgrades on the F16 or, will the U.S bark as usual?
