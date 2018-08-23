Future of Pakistani Entertainment Industry

Well 1st of all i apologise if i make any mistake but i been wondering a lot how Pakistani Media Channels and Pemra can actually help build Pakistani current and future generations. Entertainment industry affect humans no matter what language, country generation you live in its a stress reliever if its worthy enough bring families closer helps imagination if used properly can help in build countries image and society If you forget last 30 years PTV had done marvels Few Examples Khuda ki Basti Ankhai Ainak Wala Jin Tanhaiyan ABC ( Alpha Bravo Charlie ) Taleem-e-Balighan Parchaiyan Waris Udaari being one exception Currently Majority of Pakistani shows are following same indian format again and again love stories and family fights it should be changed so Pakistani Entertainment can grow and get matured ( I wont talk what happend to Udaari ) There should be daily 2 hrs ( 1600 - 1800 ) for kids everyday on every tv channel Bringing SCI FI / Cartoons / and Science Tv Shows as it will create more jobs and new industry will bring more talent and newer technology (1700 - 1800 ) Tv shows regarding Culture , Locations , Areas , Travel blogs People as it will help show softer side of Pakistani people ( 1800 - 1900 ) History Telefilms , TV serials regarding india , Pakistan , Arabs great historic tails from other countries as it and similar projects (1900 - 2030 ) Positive Talk shows Discussion on Current Affairs of Pakistan and International affairs one segment should be in English with Subs ( 2030 - 2100 ) Sport Programs (2100 - 2200 ) News Time One Disadvantage which Pakistan currently has in my eyes a advantage that Internet is not that fast enough and still for 5 to 6 years tv will be remain a big Source of information and entertainment, Pakistan should work for that as these kinds of programs help nurture younger generation, will diversify Pakistani entertainment industry , create unity in regards to content since all the channels have to show similar shows at same time slots so it will bring newer stars in limelight Shows and movies like star trek and star wars has not only cult following but they invented terms and ideas on which scientist are trying to work now Just a Suggestion @Zarvan @war&peace @Hakikat ve Hikmet @Horus