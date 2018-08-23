/ Register

  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

Future of Pakistani Entertainment Industry

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Darth Vader, Aug 23, 2018 at 9:27 PM.

    Darth Vader

    Darth Vader SENIOR MEMBER

    Well 1st of all i apologise if i make any mistake but i been wondering a lot how Pakistani Media Channels and Pemra can actually help build Pakistani current and future generations.

    Entertainment industry affect humans no matter what language, country generation you live in
    its a stress reliever
    if its worthy enough bring families closer
    helps imagination
    if used properly can help in build countries image and society

    If you forget last 30 years PTV had done marvels
    Few Examples

    Khuda ki Basti
    Ankhai
    Ainak Wala Jin
    Tanhaiyan
    ABC ( Alpha Bravo Charlie )
    Taleem-e-Balighan
    Parchaiyan
    Waris

    Udaari being one exception Currently Majority of Pakistani shows are following same indian format again and again love stories and family fights it should be changed so Pakistani Entertainment can grow and get matured
    ( I wont talk what happend to Udaari )

    There should be daily 2 hrs ( 1600 - 1800 ) for kids everyday on every tv channel
    Bringing SCI FI / Cartoons / and Science Tv Shows as it will create more jobs and new industry will bring more talent and newer technology

    (1700 - 1800 ) Tv shows regarding Culture , Locations , Areas , Travel blogs People as it will help show softer side of Pakistani people
    ( 1800 - 1900 ) History Telefilms , TV serials regarding india , Pakistan , Arabs great historic tails from other countries as it and similar projects
    (1900 - 2030 ) Positive Talk shows Discussion on Current Affairs of Pakistan and International affairs one segment should be in English with Subs
    ( 2030 - 2100 ) Sport Programs
    (2100 - 2200 ) News Time
    One Disadvantage which Pakistan currently has in my eyes a advantage that Internet is not that fast enough and still for 5 to 6 years tv will be remain a big Source of information and entertainment,
    Pakistan should work for that as these kinds of programs help nurture younger generation,
    will diversify Pakistani entertainment industry , create unity in regards to content since all the channels have to show similar shows at same time slots so it will bring newer stars in limelight

    Shows and movies like star trek and star wars has not only cult following but they invented terms and ideas on which scientist are trying to work now
    Just a Suggestion

    @Zarvan @war&peace @Hakikat ve Hikmet @Horus
     
    OsmanAli98

    OsmanAli98 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    I think Lollywood should stop being a rip off version of Bollywood first off same goes for those horrible dramas as well.The new movie Parvaz Jai Hoon looks promising I wish the invested more in those types of films and work with ISPR to shore up Nationalistic sentiments.The News Channels need to be curtailed also I mean when I was in Pakistan in 2015 I was amazed when flicking through the channels that almost 70 percent were like news format and the quality of the low rated channels are awful also I cant stand when there is tragic story they play music WTF is that
     
    OsmanAli98

    OsmanAli98 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    PTV needs to reform itself and become more of soft power push for Pakistan just like TRT in Turkey is doing and what CCTV in China has been doing in the last decade
     
    Peaceful Civilian

    Peaceful Civilian ELITE MEMBER

    @OsmanAli98
    Lollywood should show what people want to see, there is a reason we are watching more rush in Bollywood movies.
    Government should also help our music and film industry to grow.
     
    OsmanAli98

    OsmanAli98 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Whats so special about Bollywood flicks they suck tbh I think the Govt should provide some incentives and its possible.South Korea' film,tv and music industry was almost done back in the late 1990s and with Japanese anime,manga,music and shows filling the niche the Govt there stepped in and made it a priority to boost Korea's image by making K-pop,K-dramas and K-Everything then they started to export them to neighboring Asian nations like China,Singapore and Malaysia.20 years later there is huge craze for Korea and Korean culture now.Same goes for the Turks when they started to produce those dramas in the early 2000s now they are popular everywhere and its boosted tourism in Turkey.If they can do it why not Pakistan
     
    Darth Vader

    Darth Vader SENIOR MEMBER

    @Peaceful Civilian
    Yes Gov (pemra) needs to set a tight sechudle for everybody and force all tv channels to follow its guide lines
    @OsmanAli98
    All tv channel need to understand their responsibility and instead of following a pattern which doesn't have any benefit to society's it will better to turn of these tv channels rather than letting them spew the poison
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    According to my father, Pakistani entertainment industry especially the drama was very powerful and popular...It was original, and reflected the Pakistani culture and people could related to it. Thus it produced some of the best masterpieces which have captured the audiences even decades after their launch...
    The dramas I remember are Alpha Bravo Charlie, and few classics from my fathers gen. like Tanhaiyaan, Dhuwan, Angar Waadi..etc.
    I have not watched any Pakistan old movie..though I watched a few relatively new ones like Waar, Maalik, Aik Thi Maryam..and another which was about Pak Army Aviation in WoT.. I watched a few others like Na-Muloon Afraad, Jiwani phir tu ni ani and found them cheap ripoff of some degraded industry.
     
    MBT 3000

    MBT 3000 SENIOR MEMBER

    lollywood should also stop making rip offs of bollyshitwood movies
     
