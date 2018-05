as civilians move away now fully old islambd airport is nurkhan airbase but its seems this is really very bad place to having air base here . don't you guys think PAF should move away nur khan air base and PAA heli base dhamiyal out of this crowded messy place to out of city somewhere ? after all its airbase to protect our capital ? for me i think GHQ -NURKHAN BASE - DHAMIYAL BASE must be transferred immediately out of pindi to some decent location .