Future of Imran Khan

Laozi

Laozi

Feb 8, 2016
The current political situation in Pakistan is one of turmoil and uncertainty, as Imran Khan, once widely regarded as the most acceptable leader, finds himself in a dire predicament. He has been deeply isolated by the military chief, further exacerbating the already strained relations between civilian leadership and the military establishment. This isolation raises questions about the loyalty of Imran Khan's millions of ardent supporters and their seemingly meek surrender in the face of this political turmoil.

Imran Khan's rise to power was fueled by a promise of change and a new era of governance in Pakistan. His charismatic persona, coupled with his fervent advocacy for justice and accountability, resonated with the disillusioned masses, who saw him as a beacon of hope in a troubled political landscape. However, the dynamics have dramatically shifted, Adding to the chaos, Pakistan experienced a tragic incident on the 9th of May—a devastating event that resulted in extensive destruction of the reputation of establishment. This incident shook the nation to its core and added yet another layer of complexity to an already fragile political landscape. This incidence alone had his once unshakable support base now appears fractured and uncertain.

The military's move to isolate Imran Khan has left his loyal followers in a quandary. They find themselves torn between their unwavering faith in their leader and the institutional pressure exerted by the military establishment. The ardent supporters, who once stood shoulder to shoulder with Khan, now face a crucial dilemma regarding their allegiance and the future direction of the movement.

As the isolation deepens, many wonder about the fate of Imran Khan and the possible options left for him. Will he persist in his fight against the odds, determined to retain his political relevance? Or will he succumb to the pressure and concede defeat, marking a significant setback for the aspirations of his supporters? Speculation has arisen about the possibility of him being offered an escape route and seeking asylum abroad. This option, if pursued, could provide him with an opportunity to regroup, strategize, and potentially continue his political activism from a different platform

Alternatively, Imran Khan might choose to recalibrate his political strategy and adopt a more conciliatory approach, seeking reconciliation with the military establishment in order to salvage some semblance of influence and power. However, such a decision could potentially alienate some of his staunch supporters who view compromise as a betrayal of their shared ideals.

The path ahead for Imran Khan and his supporters remains uncertain, with numerous variables and factors at play. It is a critical juncture that will test the resilience of both the leader and his followers. As the political drama unfolds, the nation watches with bated breath, hoping for a resolution that ensures stability, progress, and the preservation of democratic values in Pakistan.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
2 possibilities

1st
Election at the end of this year
Army use brute force and rigging to stop PTI and but still PTI manages to win by a comfortable margin.

And Khan saying "Meri Phoj" to wash their every crime

2nd
Hafiz goes on Zia mode and Deny Pakistani public from their basic right to vote
Which result in peaceful protests turing into violent protests and eventually civili war.
And Khan will disappear from scene
 
Zibago

Zibago

Feb 21, 2012
Laozi said:
For the first time propaganda of ISPR has having no impact on ordinary Pakistanis
 
game

Mar 6, 2023
Army has reinforced its position and told the world who is the BOSS in Pak

They will cut down the PTI to its size ,neutralize IK and go for elections and SELECT another PM ..(this what they are doing historically)

IK had high hopes on PTI supporters and general public ..and thought they may take inspiration from Turkey or Egypt and come down to storm the streets and protest en-mass to bring down the army to its knees !

But , cut to scene, the May 9 protesters are disowned and abandoned to care of themselves , who are in jails and running around lawyers and courts

IK has used protest calls,dharnas,marches and jalsas to the max from over a year and people got exhausted and as the time passes the interest and motivation too dies down !

All the noise is now limited to social media and the overseas PTI cheer leaders who do their 9 to 5 jobs, do cheerleeding in between
 
Peaceful Civilian

Peaceful Civilian

Oct 18, 2011
Of course dark future ahead in terms of politics. Maybe he will rise in 2028 election or onward but for 2023 election , No chance . Establishment seems happy with PDM.
 
fatman17

fatman17

Apr 24, 2007
Everyone may have seen the WW2 movie A BRIDGE TOO FAR, unfortunately IK is facing the same reality from this fascist regime. The mil-establishment wants Pakistan 🇵🇰 to be ruled by the Thugs and Chors!
The first person to face this reality was Mader-e-Millat Ms Fatima Ali Jinnah and now Imran Khan. There is no future in this country for law abiding citizens. Leave if you have the opportunity. Burn your bridges.
Unfortunately I am 70 years old and will continue to watch this Tamasha for a few more years before I meet my maker.
 
Salza

Salza

Dec 20, 2014
I have been saying this many times.

For now they will jail IK in some joke of a case but after 3-4 yrs same military will beg IK to become PM again and will be ready to do anything for him. So for the next 3-4 he will be in jail. He will end up becoming mini Nelson Mandela of Pakistan.
 
F

Faizi Shooter

Apr 10, 2023
It has been too much... and IK is still standing by the grace of Allah. He has gone and still going through a very difficult time, yet he's standing and offering opposition.
I say he'll rise again. InshAllah.
 
Laozi

Laozi

Feb 8, 2016
fatman17 said:
Everyone may have seen the WW2 movie A BRIDGE TOO FAR, unfortunately IK is facing the same reality from this fascist regime. The mil-establishment wants Pakistan 🇵🇰 to be ruled by the Thugs and Chors!
The first person to face this reality was Mader-e-Millat Ms Fatima Ali Jinnah and now Imran Khan. There is no future in this country for law abiding citizens. Leave if you have the opportunity. Burn your bridges.
Unfortunately I am 70 years old and will continue to watch this Tamasha for a few more years before I meet my maker.
Team Selection and distribution of portfolios to ministers was a major flaw of Imran regime. Imran Khan's leadership always revolves around himself. The questionable choices in appointing individuals to key positions within his government were forced by his better half. This present-day situation of Pakistan stems from incompetence of team members, which had impacted the overall effectiveness of the government's policies and initiatives.

Imran Khan's egoism has been a hindrance to achieving his goals. His strong-willed nature and unwillingness to listen to differing viewpoints have impeded collaboration and consensus-building. His arrogance has lead to a breakdown in communication and hinder progress in addressing the nation's challenges.

Imran Khan has prioritized petty family-interest over the larger goal of nation-building. Everyone believes that he has most of the times guided by family advise instead of making right decisions for the betterment of the country. This behavior which is contradictory to the principles of selfless leadership and the pursuit of the greater good led to this present turmoil, I guess.
 
O

Olympus81

Apr 18, 2022
The establishment and PDM are going on with extra judicial arrests of PTI leadership but its IK fault on his Usman Buzdar selection.

The fact that the nation’s rulers have turned this country into a fascist state is the point of contention. Some of you guys can choose to ignore the elephant.
 
fatman17

fatman17

Apr 24, 2007
Laozi said:
Team Selection and distribution of portfolios to ministers was a major flaw of Imran regime. Imran Khan's leadership always revolves around himself. The questionable choices in appointing individuals to key positions within his government were forced by his better half. This present-day situation of Pakistan stems from incompetence of team members, which had impacted the overall effectiveness of the government's policies and initiatives.

Imran Khan's egoism has been a hindrance to achieving his goals. His strong-willed nature and unwillingness to listen to differing viewpoints have impeded collaboration and consensus-building. His arrogance has lead to a breakdown in communication and hinder progress in addressing the nation's challenges.

Imran Khan has prioritized petty family-interest over the larger goal of nation-building. Everyone believes that he has most of the times guided by family advise instead of making right decisions for the betterment of the country. This behavior which is contradictory to the principles of selfless leadership and the pursuit of the greater good led to this present turmoil, I guess.
You seem to be a avid watcher of Geo Samaa and 24 news. Bravo
 
Laozi

Laozi

Feb 8, 2016
fatman17 said:
You seem to be a avid watcher of Geo Samaa and 24 news. Bravo
Imran Khan, like any leader, has his flaws, but he is generally considered a better choice compared to other politicians in Pakistan.

I am curious about the outcome of the present situation and what lies ahead for the people of Pakistan. I wonder what the future holds for them and how it will unfold.
 
S

surmabhopali

Jan 31, 2023
Laozi said:
895277-imran-khan-facebook.jpg


He will go to London.
 

