[Future of housing] Check out Tesla's four different [camouflaged] glass solar roofs

http://www.theverge.com/2016/10/29/13463926/tesla-solar-roof-glass-tile-photo-elon-musk
Tesla released photographs of four different solar roofs that the company announced earlier today. Instead of adding bulky solar panels to an existing roof, the roofs themselves will be made of textured glass tiles that incorporate photovoltaic cells.
The new roofs are the result of a collaboration between SolarCity and Tesla, and can be combined with Tesla’s Powerwall 2 battery. The tiles are hydrographically printed, a process that makes each one a “special snowflake,” Musk said in a press event. He tweeted that “Solar glass tiles can also incorporate heating elements, like rear defroster on a car, to clear roof of snow and keep generating energy.”
They'll come in four different architectural styles: Tuscan, slate, smooth, and textured. Have a look to see which one might look best on your house — but keep in mind we don’t know the price tag yet.
Tuscan
Slate
Smooth
Textured
