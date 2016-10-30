What's new

[Future of housing] Check out Tesla's four different [camouflaged] glass solar roofs

http://www.theverge.com/2016/10/29/13463926/tesla-solar-roof-glass-tile-photo-elon-musk

Tesla released photographs of four different solar roofs that the company announced earlier today. Instead of adding bulky solar panels to an existing roof, the roofs themselves will be made of textured glass tiles that incorporate photovoltaic cells.

The new roofs are the result of a collaboration between SolarCity and Tesla, and can be combined with Tesla’s Powerwall 2 battery. The tiles are hydrographically printed, a process that makes each one a “special snowflake,” Musk said in a press event. He tweeted that “Solar glass tiles can also incorporate heating elements, like rear defroster on a car, to clear roof of snow and keep generating energy.”

They'll come in four different architectural styles: Tuscan, slate, smooth, and textured. Have a look to see which one might look best on your house — but keep in mind we don’t know the price tag yet.


Tuscan


Slate


Smooth


Textured




 
Dungeness said:
Wow, this guy actually made it happen!
Certainly this is far more appealing and will have a much wider acceptance level than the current strategy most people end up doing:

yeesh! These panels (basically a hack) look sooooo terrible. I (and plenty of other people) can't bring myself to do this to my home. Electricity isn't THAT expensive to push me in this direction. However the new Tesla roof opens many more doors...assuming it doesn't cost $1M.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
http://www.theverge.com/2016/10/29/13463926/tesla-solar-roof-glass-tile-photo-elon-musk

Tesla released photographs of four different solar roofs that the company announced earlier today. Instead of adding bulky solar panels to an existing roof, the roofs themselves will be made of textured glass tiles that incorporate photovoltaic cells.

The new roofs are the result of a collaboration between SolarCity and Tesla, and can be combined with Tesla’s Powerwall 2 battery. The tiles are hydrographically printed, a process that makes each one a “special snowflake,” Musk said in a press event. He tweeted that “Solar glass tiles can also incorporate heating elements, like rear defroster on a car, to clear roof of snow and keep generating energy.”

They'll come in four different architectural styles: Tuscan, slate, smooth, and textured. Have a look to see which one might look best on your house — but keep in mind we don’t know the price tag yet.


Tuscan


Slate


Smooth


Textured




Very good work, now they can further develop panels as per requirements of other parts of the world.
 
Would have been more interesting or ground breaking if the efficiency is doubled / tripled as compared to industry standards while keeping the prices still affordable.
 
Imagine this in 45 degree C sun India.even in winter it hurts to go in sun more than a few minutes.
but in India and south asia we dont use sich kind of rrofing.
 
http://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-tesla-solar-roof-cost-less-than-normal-roof-2016-11

Elon Musk: Tesla solar roof will likely cost less than a normal roof

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the solar roof that will be sold under a combined Tesla-SolarCity will most likely cost less to install than a normal roof.

Tesla and SolarCity shareholders voted in favor of the merger, a deal worth $2 billion, on Thursday. Musk unveiled a new solar-roof product in late October to show his vision for a combined company with SolarCity, but he did not provide specifics on how much the product would cost.

On Thursday after the shareholder vote, Musk said the solar roof was likely to cost less than a normal roof.

"It's looking quite promising that a solar roof will actually cost less than a normal roof before you even take the value of electricity into account," he said. "So the basic proposition would be, 'Would you like a roof that looks better than a normal roof, lasts twice as long, costs less, and by the way generates electricity?' It's like, why would you get anything else?"

Musk added that the price he was speaking to factored in the cost of labor.

During a November 1 conference call, SolarCity CEO Lyndon Rive said the companies were aiming for 40 cents a watt,
which would put it in line with the competition.

Musk unveiled four solar-shingle options for a solar roof at the October 28 event. The solar roof is designed to incorporate glass developed by Tesla's new glass division.

Tesla plans to produce the solar cells for the roof with Panasonic at a manufacturing facility in Buffalo, New York.


Geez @Dungeness if this is true why the hell would anybody ever buy anything else? Looks like the days of being 100% on the grid are over. Solar siding will probably be next.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
http://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-tesla-solar-roof-cost-less-than-normal-roof-2016-11

Elon Musk: Tesla solar roof will likely cost less than a normal roof

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the solar roof that will be sold under a combined Tesla-SolarCity will most likely cost less to install than a normal roof.

Tesla and SolarCity shareholders voted in favor of the merger, a deal worth $2 billion, on Thursday. Musk unveiled a new solar-roof product in late October to show his vision for a combined company with SolarCity, but he did not provide specifics on how much the product would cost.

On Thursday after the shareholder vote, Musk said the solar roof was likely to cost less than a normal roof.

"It's looking quite promising that a solar roof will actually cost less than a normal roof before you even take the value of electricity into account," he said. "So the basic proposition would be, 'Would you like a roof that looks better than a normal roof, lasts twice as long, costs less, and by the way generates electricity?' It's like, why would you get anything else?"

Musk added that the price he was speaking to factored in the cost of labor.

During a November 1 conference call, SolarCity CEO Lyndon Rive said the companies were aiming for 40 cents a watt,
which would put it in line with the competition.

Musk unveiled four solar-shingle options for a solar roof at the October 28 event. The solar roof is designed to incorporate glass developed by Tesla's new glass division.

Tesla plans to produce the solar cells for the roof with Panasonic at a manufacturing facility in Buffalo, New York.


-------------------------------

Geez @Dungeness if this is true why the hell would anybody ever buy anything else? Looks like the days of being 100% on the grid are over. Solar siding will probably be next.
It is revolutionary, and THE greatest thing among all his invocations. Hats off to Elon Musk!
 
http://www.computerworld.com/articl...aking-orders-for-its-solar-roof-shingles.html

Tesla to begin taking orders for its solar roof shingles
A solar-shingle roof is expected to cost no more than a standard roof


Credit: Tesla Energy

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed his company will begin taking orders in April for its latest product: roof shingles that are tougher than standard roof coverings and can enable an energy-independent building.

In October, Tesla unveiled four different solar roof tiles that the company plans to tie tightly into its manufacturing and sales of household and commercial battery systems; the tiles can generate power, the batteries store it and then that electricity is made available for powering a home, as well as charging your electric car.

The shingles will begin shipping in volume this summer, beginning with the shingle the company expects to be the most popular; that version will be followed three months later by the next type and so on.

The solar roof tiles are being manufactured by SolarCity, which Tesla bought last year, and will be sold by Tesla Energy, a subsidiary of Tesla that also sells its home/business battery systems.


Tesla Energy

Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a French-style slate solar shingle up against against the image of a completed rooftop.


Telsa Energy's solar roofs will come in four types: Textured Glass Tile, Slate Glass Tile, Tuscan Glass Tile, and Smooth Glass Tile, and each is more durable than conventional roof tile, Musk said.

Tesla's grand vision is to sell solar roofs that produce energy stored in its lithium-ion home and commercial battery systems and that can charge its all-electric vehicles.

Musk did not disclose what, if any, price premium the tiles would have over standard rooftop solar panels sold by SolarCity, which it will continue to sell. Solar Panels will be targeted at homes with new or serviceable roofs, while the solar tiles will be targeted at new construction or replacement roofs.

"The cost will obviously vary according to the size of the house and the difficulty of the installation, but the important thing is the apples-to-apples comparison to a regular roof, we're confident will be at least at or slightly below the cost of a regular roof," Musk said during a November shareholders meeting. "The electricity is just a bonus."

Because they're made with glass, Musk said the shingles could last "quasi-indefinitely," even in harsh northern regions, with a 50-year lifespan possible.

"The goal is to have solar roofs that look better than a normal roof, generate electricity, last longer, have better insulation and actually have an installed cost that is less than a normal roof plus the cost of electricity," Musk said at the time the shingles were announced.
 
https://www.inverse.com/article/31031-tesla-solar-roof-release

Elon Musk Says Tesla's Solar Roof Tiles Have "Infinity" Warranty

The sweet solar roof of the future is getting closer. Two of Tesla’s solar roof tiles will be released to the public in a few weeks, Elon Musk announced in a TED Talk in Vancouver on Friday.

Musk demonstrated Tesla’s glass solar roofs on the set of Desperate Housewives in October when the tiles were first announced. While in conversation with Chris Anderson about Tesla’s solar roofs and the future, Musk clarified that two of the four Tesla Glass Tiles will be released in the coming weeks, and the remaining tiles will come out early in 2018. Details on the specs of the Tesla solar roof shingles haven’t been released yet, but Musk was brimming with confidence about the durability of the Tesla Glass Tiles during the TED talk, and the idea that someday we will all have solar roofs.

While on stage, Anderson asked Musk about the upcoming launch of the Tesla Glass Tiles, and the four different types that Musk demonstrated back in October.

“We’re starting off with two initially and the second two will be introduced early next year,” Musk said.

It’s not yet clear exactly which two tiles are going to be the first on the market, but all four styles are made of a tempered glass material that allows the roof to look solid from the ground, but is transparent when you’re directly above them. In side-by-side comparisons that Tesla has released before, the tiles look to be seriously tough. And Musk is so convinced in their ability to survive, he told Anderson that the tiles would last basically forever.

“We thought about having the warranty be ‘infinity,’ but then we thought that might sound like we were just talking rubbish, but actually this is toughened glass,” Musk said. “Well after the house has collapsed and there’s nothing there, the roof will, the glass tiles will still be there.”


And although we do not yet have a price for the solar roof, Musk told Anderson, “we’re very confident that a solar glass roof will be less than the cost of a normal roof plus the cost of electricity. This will be economically a no-brainer, we think it will look great and it will last.” He added that most houses have enough roof surface to power an entire house.

Musk didn’t mention in his TED talk that the tiles can also defrost themselves, but that’s just another feature to look forward too. Despite the tiles coming out soon, Musk mentioned that he still thinks it will take about 15 years for most houses in the United States to have solar roofs, mainly based on the fact that roofs are only replaced every 20 to 25 years. But if you need to replace your roof soon anyway, it might be worth checking out the solar tiles in a few weeks.

 
https://electrek.co/2017/05/25/tesla-solar-roof-tiles-sold-out-2018/

Tesla’s solar roof tiles are already sold out ‘well into 2018’

After first unveiling the product last year, Tesla started taking orders with a $1,000 deposit for the first versions of its solar roof tiles earlier this month.

Electrek has learned that demand exceeded expectations and that its solar roof tiles are now sold out ‘well into 2018’.

Earlier this week, analysts at RBC Capital Markets met with Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja, who recently came back to Tesla in February, to discuss the company’s financials after the first quarter results.

In a note to clients about the meeting today, RBC said that Tesla is already sold out of solar roof tiles well into 2018.

Electrek was able to confirm independently that Tesla’s orders over the past few weeks indeed exceeded the company’s expectations and based on their current planned production ramp up, they expect their current demand to last well into 2018.

It’s reminiscent of Tesla’s Model 3 launch after which the company sold out of roughly its first year worth of production in just a few weeks. The early Model 3 demand also made Tesla accelerate its production plans for the vehicle by two years.

The company has yet to confirm their planned production capacity for solar tiles, but they announced plans to start the “pilot manufacturing” of the first two types of tiles – smooth and textured (see below) – during the current quarter (within two months) at their Fremont facility and move to volume production at Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo soon after.

Smooth glass tile roof

Panasonic invested $250 million at the Buffalo facility last year in order for Tesla to be able to ramp its solar tile production, but manufacturing will not be the only bottleneck for the company in order to work through its backlog.

We recently reported that the company has been looking to hire a lot of roofers over the past month. The installation of a solar roof will be significantly more labor intensive than Tesla’s usual solar rooftop installations with solar panels, which could slow down the rollout of the product.

The company says that the “typical homeowner can expect to pay $21.85 per square foot for a Solar Roof” and started taking orders for the US on May 10 with an online price estimate calculator powered by data from Google Sunroof project.

It comes with a lifetime of the house warranty and 30-year power generation guaranteed. After the electricity production, Tesla estimates that its solar roof will be cheaper than regular tile roofs or virtually pay for itself through electricity savings.

The deal apparently already attracted a lot of customers, but most of them will have to plan long-term to replace their roofs due to the high demand.

Early next year, Tesla also plans to release two more styles of solar roof tiles: Tuscan glass tiles and Slate glass tile roof.
 
https://www.newsmax.com/TheWire/tesla-solar-roof-install-model-3/2017/08/03/id/805562/



1st Tesla Solar Roof Install in Same Week as Model 3 Intro

First the Model 3 electric car. Now the solar roof. In just one week, Tesla has challenged two distinct industries with radically new products.

Tesla has completed its first solar roof installations, the company reported on Wednesday as part of a second-quarter earnings report, Bloomberg reported.

Just like the first Model 3 customers, who took their keys last week, the first solar roof customers are Tesla employees. By selling to them first, Tesla says it hopes to work out any kinks in the sales and installation process before taking it to a wider public audience.

Tesla opened up its online store in May and began taking $1,000 deposits for smooth black and textured-glass roof tiles that are virtually indistinguishable from high-end roofing. From most viewing angles, the slick modern shingles look like standard materials, but they allow light to pass through onto a solar cell embedded beneath a tempered surface.

The first installations were supposed to start in June. Tesla didn’t say when the actual installations took place.

The company has been adopting an Apple Store strategy for solar power since acquiring SolarCity Corp. last year for $2 billion.

The idea is to cut down on the high price associated with actively identifying new customers, and instead attract them passively through its upscale auto stores in shopping malls and other high-traffic locations.

Initial trials found the new approach was 50 to 100 percent more effective than at the best non-Tesla locations selling SolarCity products. Tesla halted SolarCity’s door-to-door sales earlier this year and is staffing up more than 70 stores for solar sales.

Production of the tiles began at Tesla’s Fremont solar plant in California, but will shift later this year to its new factory in Buffalo, New York, with additional investments from Tesla’s partner, Panasonic.

Musk said previously that initial sales will be limited by manufacturing capacity. As production ramps up into 2018, sales will begin in the U.K., Australia, and elsewhere, along with the introduction of additional sculpted terra cotta and slate versions of the solar roof, according to previous reports from the company.

Tesla’s basic premise is to make solar ownership more attractive and affordable by eliminating the need to install both a roof and solar panels. Tesla says it will manage the entire process of solar roof installation, including removal of existing roofs, design, permits, installation, and maintenance. The company estimates that each installation will take about a week.
 
https://insideevs.com/panasonic-starts-making-solar-roof-cells-at-gigafactory-2/

Panasonic Starts Making Cells For Tesla Solar Roof At Gigafactory 2 (w/video)


Tesla Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York has been engaged in production of solar modules since this past summer, but just now we’re learning that production of solar cells for the modules, as well as for the Solar Roofs, is set to commence soon (in the coming months).

Manufacturing partner for the facility is Panasonic, which by the end of this year hopes to employ more than 300 people.

“The company, which began making solar modules at the sprawling RiverBend factory in late summer, is getting ready to expand its production to include solar cells in the coming months, a spokesman said. Each solar module is a grouping of several solar cells.”

Solar Roof production and sales are behind the schedule. According to the article, Tesla needs to complete all the tests of the solar tiles before series production will begin.

Tesla, which still is testing the solar roof that it expects to be its main product at the Buffalo factory, has yet to complete testing on the roofing panels, which look like a conventional roof but have solar cells inside. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he expects production of the solar roof to ramp up quickly once it begins.”
 
