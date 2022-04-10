What's new

Future of CPEC and Gwadar investments

WotTen

Mar 18, 2022
China now knows that Pakistani army is controlled by the US.

Will they now go for Plan B through Afghanistan and Iran?
Is Gwadar project all but dead?
Is it time to ditch investments in Gwadar?
 
Mar 30, 2013
China did not invest on Imran. China invested in the mutual alignment of regional strategic interests between China and Pakistan. CPEC will continue regardless of who is at the helm in both countries :cheers:
 
Mar 18, 2022
China did not invest on Imran. China invested in the mutual alignment of regional strategic interests between China and Pakistan. CPEC will continue regardless of who is at the helm in both countries :cheers:
The unspoken assumption is that the political, military, media, and judicial system of Pakistan also works for strategic interests of Pakistan. When key individuals have children and assets in the West, and prioritize their personal well being over national interests, then that assumption becomes open for debate.
 
Dec 17, 2014
The unspoken assumption is that the political, military, media, and judicial system of Pakistan also works for strategic interests of Pakistan. When key individuals have children and assets in the West, and prioritize their personal well being over national interests, then that assumption becomes open for debate.
CPEC was started not under the IK government, the one previous. Those same people are back in power now.
 
Jul 24, 2021
They invested under PMLN rule people comin back....
Zardari laid the ground work for it and Musharraf envisioned Gwadar
 
Mar 30, 2013
The unspoken assumption is that the political, military, media, and judicial system of Pakistan also works for strategic interests of Pakistan. When key individuals have children and assets in the West, and prioritize their personal well being over national interests, then that assumption becomes open for debate.
Pakistani elites having interests in the west is not news to China. China's strategic interests in Pakistan is regional to South Asia. As long as Pakistan has its dispute with India, it will be sufficient for China.
 
Nov 11, 2015
For three years Chinese were pissed that CPEC is deliberately being slowed down. Then came Dasu incident where 9 Chinese lost their lives and China has to send "Someone" packing because he tried to pass the attack as a bus accident. CPEC would pick the pace now.
 

