Future of CPEC and Gwadar investments

China did not invest on Imran. China invested in the mutual alignment of regional strategic interests between China and Pakistan. CPEC will continue regardless of who is at the helm in both countries
CPEC was started not under the IK government, the one previous. Those same people are back in power now.The unspoken assumption is that the political, military, media, and judicial system of Pakistan also works for strategic interests of Pakistan. When key individuals have children and assets in the West, and prioritize their personal well being over national interests, then that assumption becomes open for debate.
Pakistani elites having interests in the west is not news to China. China's strategic interests in Pakistan is regional to South Asia. As long as Pakistan has its dispute with India, it will be sufficient for China.