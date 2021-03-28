What's new

Future missiles for the UAE military

Future missiles and UAVs for the UAE ground forces

NASEF-90
Ground launched cruise missile produced by Halcon with 90km range, 50kg warhead, and a SALH terminal seeker augmented by GNS/INS. Accuracy is 10 meter with GPS/INS only and 3 meters with SALH seeker.

1626124203871.png



Shadow 25 and 50 UAVs
The Halcon SHADOW 50 and 25 loitering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) system provides defence forces with a powerful, longrange, high-speed kamikaze munition that delivers precision strike capabilities against fixed targets.

250km range for Shadow 25 with 25kg warhead with speed 200 kmh
120-140km range for Shadow 50 with 50kg warhead with speed at 200 kmh

1626124221146.png



RW-24
As part of its precision delivery, the RW-24 navigation and flight control system uses a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) which combines GPS, GLONASS, and other satellite-based navigation systems.

The HALCON RW-24 is a fully automated and highly effective unmanned system that is capable of long-range tactical operations. Operating from shallow to near-vertical angles, and with multiple abort options, it enables rapid reactions to threats, coupled with long mission endurance and a large payload capability.

The RW-24 Extended Warhead and RW-24 Extended Range variants increase the payload capacity from 8 kg to 13 kg, enabling the drone to carry additional fuel or to increase the size of the warhead.

The design of the RW-24 is very unique and consists of a single fuselage with two pairs of wings that are connected at the end. The drone is propelled by a single engine with a two-blade propeller. It can fly at a maximum speed of 130 km/h with a maximum range of 100 km. The RW-24 has a launch weight of less than 45 kg and a payload of 8 kg.

The new RW-24 Seeker is equipped with a thermal automatic seeker that enables greater accuracy of engagement of moving targets and increased functionality within GPS-denied environments.

1626124383419.png


DS25-GLER80, DS-16GLER55, DS-5GLER42

DS25-GLER80 is ground launched rocket delivering a very accurate SALH guided projectile with a 25kg warhead at targets at up to 80km

DS16-GLER55 is ground launched rocket delivering a very accurate SALH guided projectile with a 16kg warhead at targets at up to 55km

DS5-GLER80 is ground launched rocket delivering a very accurate SALH guided projectile with a 25kg warhead at targets at up to 80km

1626124317190.png
 
Future anti ship missile for the UAE Navy

HAS-250
UAE-designed and developed surface-to-surface missile capable of traveling at speeds of up to 0.8 Mach, with a range of over 250 km. During its terminal phase, it can fly towards its target at a sea-skimming altitude of below 5 m. It carries a large 200kg warhead with a total weight of 1200kg and it has a active, and passive radar seeker.

1626125993607.png
 
