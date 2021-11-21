What's new

Future Factory: Explore World's BIGGEST Solar Energy Farm in China's desert

It actually looks like a space city! 2000 heliostats ,420 thousand mirrors, I feel like walking right inside a world of science fiction. This is the biggest thermal solar farm on planet Earth... Dunhuang, Gansu, China.

 
