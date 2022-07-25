Fusion : next level strategy

What's new

Salik

Nov 5, 2008
Pakistan
Pakistan
Fusion is many times more powerful than fission and also safe and clean source of energy.

In sociopolitical landscape of Pakistan, going against chaos and anarchy we can adopt a safe and more powerful strategy; that is fusion.

Fusion requires two similar elements to occur. In the world there's only one country that is actually another Pakistan i.e. East Pakistan, Bangladesh.

When these two countries fuse, it'll release enormous amount of stimulus required to upgrade the current system.
 

