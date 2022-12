Fusion Breakthrough: 150% energy return

Beny Karachun said: What is nuclear fusion and what have scientists achieved? After 70 years of research, experts in California have for the first time proven ignition is possible

Live updates: Nuclear fusion reaction breakthrough US officials announced Tuesday that researchers have produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain. Follow here for live news updates.

First time a Fusion reaction produced more energy than it consumed. This is deal breaking. First time a Fusion reaction produced more energy than it consumed. This is deal breaking. Click to expand...

This is an older milestone that the NIF seems to republish every so many years to generate publicity to get more funding. It’s all eyewash.This is not the first time it’s happened- happened about maybe a decade ago at the NIF. Here is BBC article from 2013 about the same https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-24429621.amp They use 500 MJ to get laser beam of 2 MJ that then creates 2.5 MJ. No one can point out the pathway to gain that will take us to the gain necessary to get net input energy gain.