Fusion Breakthrough: 150% energy return

Beny Karachun
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 30, 2016
- 5,114
- -37
- Country
-
- Location
-
What is nuclear fusion and what have scientists achieved?
After 70 years of research, experts in California have for the first time proven ignition is possible
www.theguardian.com
Live updates: Nuclear fusion reaction breakthrough
US officials announced Tuesday that researchers have produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain. Follow here for live news updates.
edition.cnn.com
First time a Fusion reaction produced more energy than it consumed. This is deal breaking.