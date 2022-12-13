What's new

Fusion Breakthrough: 150% energy return

Beny Karachun said:
www.theguardian.com

What is nuclear fusion and what have scientists achieved?

After 70 years of research, experts in California have for the first time proven ignition is possible
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

edition.cnn.com

Live updates: Nuclear fusion reaction breakthrough

US officials announced Tuesday that researchers have produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain. Follow here for live news updates.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com

First time a Fusion reaction produced more energy than it consumed. This is deal breaking.
This is an older milestone that the NIF seems to republish every so many years to generate publicity to get more funding. It’s all eyewash.

This is not the first time it’s happened- happened about maybe a decade ago at the NIF. Here is BBC article from 2013 about the same https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-24429621.amp

They use 500 MJ to get laser beam of 2 MJ that then creates 2.5 MJ. No one can point out the pathway to gain that will take us to the gain necessary to get net input energy gain.
 
Ssan said:
This is an older milestone that the NIF seems to republish every so many years to generate publicity to get more funding. It’s all eyewash.

This is not the first time it’s happened- happened about maybe a decade ago at the NIF. They use 500 MJ to get laser beam of 2 MJ that then creates 2.5 MJ. No one can point out the pathway to gain that will take us to the gain necessary to get net input energy gain.
Wrong dude.
This is the first time energy gain was claimed to be achieved.
 
Beny Karachun said:
Wrong dude.
This is the first time energy gain was claimed to be achieved.
From 2013
www.bbc.com

Fusion milestone passed at US lab - BBC News

Researchers at a US lab have passed a crucial milestone on the way to their ultimate goal of achieving self-sustaining nuclear fusion.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

Beny Karachun said:
Wrong dude.
This is the first time energy gain was claimed to be achieved.
If you want, we can descend into game of the difference between energy absorbed vs energy of the lasers vs net energy etc
 

