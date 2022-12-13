Fusion Breakthrough: 150% energy return

This is an older milestone that the NIF seems to republish every so many years to generate publicity to get more funding. It’s all eyewash.



This is not the first time it’s happened- happened about maybe a decade ago at the NIF. They use 500 MJ to get laser beam of 2 MJ that then creates 2.5 MJ. No one can point out the pathway to gain that will take us to the gain necessary to get net input energy gain.