hussain0216
ELITE MEMBER
- May 29, 2012
- 19,185
- -20
- Country
-
- Location
-
Fury over video of Japanese teen being molested in Delhi during Holi https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...-Delhi-Holi.html?ito=native_share_article-top
Campaigners slam 'completely shameful behaviour' as it reignites row over females being targeted by 'Holi harassment'
Campaigners slam 'completely shameful behaviour' as it reignites row over females being targeted by 'Holi harassment'
Fury over video of Japanese teen being molested in Delhi during Holi
A video of a teenage Japanese tourist has gone viral since she was attacked during Holi celebrations on Wednesday, with a clip showing five or six men and boys groping her.
www.dailymail.co.uk