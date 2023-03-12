What's new

Fury over video of Japanese teen being molested in Delhi during Holi

Fury over video of Japanese teen being molested in Delhi during Holi https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...-Delhi-Holi.html?ito=native_share_article-top

Campaigners slam 'completely shameful behaviour' as it reignites row over females being targeted by 'Holi harassment'

www.dailymail.co.uk

Fury over video of Japanese teen being molested in Delhi during Holi

A video of a teenage Japanese tourist has gone viral since she was attacked during Holi celebrations on Wednesday, with a clip showing five or six men and boys groping her.
www.dailymail.co.uk
 
Why would a foreign woman go to a country known for its rapists and incel virgins and put herself in some slum sh*thole surrounded by these men? What do you think will happen?

And she's a kid too, why didn't her parents intervene when she announced her plans to them?
 

