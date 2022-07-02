Fury after Australia gifted Pacific nations faulty boats

KampfAlwin
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 9, 2021
- 199
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Andrew Tillett Political correspondent
---
Jul 1, 2022 – 5.00am
Several major design and construction flaws have been identified among a fleet of patrol boats gifted to Pacific nations by Australia, including poisonous carbon monoxide being pumped into the ship, forcing limits on their operation.
The faults have triggered an urgent dash to Pacific nations by Defence Department officials and engineers from shipbuilder Austal to assess the boats and come up with repairs.
The $2.1 billion program to gift 22 Guardian class patrol boats to Pacific nations was a key plank of the Coalition government’s Pacific Step Up initiative to build security ties with the region and counter China’s efforts to grow influence.
Cook Island sailors smash the ceremonial wine bottle during the Guardian Class Patrol Boat handover ceremony in Perth in June. Defence
The Albanese government is furious over what it sees as neglect by the Coalition, with Defence Industry and Pacific Minister Pat Conroy only learning about the issues a week and a half ago. Austal and Defence had been working on repairs before that.
“Former defence minister Peter Dutton talked a big game on national security but has left yet another mess in defence capabilities for the new government to clean up,” Mr Conroy said.
“We understand how important these vessels are for Australia and our partners in the Pacific. The Guardian class patrol boats play a critical role in maritime surveillance activities, as well as detecting and deterring illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.”
The first problem was identified in February last year, with cracking in the coupling linking the engine and gearbox. In May this year, it was found that the sick bays were not properly ventilated, with air being recycled instead of fresh air coming in.
Also in May, a defect with the exhaust system was discovered, with carbon monoxide entering a compartment usually uncrewed. Not all boats have been affected, but engineering advice is the faults could afflict the fleet without being addressed
ASX-listed shipbuilder Austal, which builds the boats in Perth, has accepted the three are latent defects and has accepted full responsibility for fixing them at no cost to the taxpayer. Austal’s share price closed slightly lower at $1.80 on Thursday.
Austal and Defence representatives will travel to the Pacific in coming days to inspect all the vessels and provide advice on how to minimise risk until long-term fixes found. It will be up to each nation to decide whether to continue operating their vessels or pause operations.
The government is considering how to work with Pacific nations to ensure there is no impact on their surveillance activities.
Fifteen boats have been delivered so far, with the latest boat handed over just three weeks ago to the Cook Islands at a ceremony in Perth attended by Defence Personnel Minister Matthew Keogh.
There have been a series of issues with the Guardian class, some because of operator error. A boat gifted to Samoa was written off after it ran aground on a reef in 2021, with the officer in charge later found guilty of negligence by a police tribunal.
Austal’s vessels have a chequered history. The Armidale class patrol boats suffered bad cracking from being overworked to intercept asylum seekers, while their interim replacement, six new Cape Class vessels, have been delayed after they were built with poor quality aluminium from China.
Austal’s littoral combat ships built in Alabama for the US Navy have also developed cracks in their hulls, with a speed limit of 15 knots imposed.
---
---
Jul 1, 2022 – 5.00am
Several major design and construction flaws have been identified among a fleet of patrol boats gifted to Pacific nations by Australia, including poisonous carbon monoxide being pumped into the ship, forcing limits on their operation.
The faults have triggered an urgent dash to Pacific nations by Defence Department officials and engineers from shipbuilder Austal to assess the boats and come up with repairs.
The $2.1 billion program to gift 22 Guardian class patrol boats to Pacific nations was a key plank of the Coalition government’s Pacific Step Up initiative to build security ties with the region and counter China’s efforts to grow influence.
Cook Island sailors smash the ceremonial wine bottle during the Guardian Class Patrol Boat handover ceremony in Perth in June. Defence
The Albanese government is furious over what it sees as neglect by the Coalition, with Defence Industry and Pacific Minister Pat Conroy only learning about the issues a week and a half ago. Austal and Defence had been working on repairs before that.
“Former defence minister Peter Dutton talked a big game on national security but has left yet another mess in defence capabilities for the new government to clean up,” Mr Conroy said.
“We understand how important these vessels are for Australia and our partners in the Pacific. The Guardian class patrol boats play a critical role in maritime surveillance activities, as well as detecting and deterring illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.”
The first problem was identified in February last year, with cracking in the coupling linking the engine and gearbox. In May this year, it was found that the sick bays were not properly ventilated, with air being recycled instead of fresh air coming in.
Also in May, a defect with the exhaust system was discovered, with carbon monoxide entering a compartment usually uncrewed. Not all boats have been affected, but engineering advice is the faults could afflict the fleet without being addressed
ASX-listed shipbuilder Austal, which builds the boats in Perth, has accepted the three are latent defects and has accepted full responsibility for fixing them at no cost to the taxpayer. Austal’s share price closed slightly lower at $1.80 on Thursday.
Austal and Defence representatives will travel to the Pacific in coming days to inspect all the vessels and provide advice on how to minimise risk until long-term fixes found. It will be up to each nation to decide whether to continue operating their vessels or pause operations.
The government is considering how to work with Pacific nations to ensure there is no impact on their surveillance activities.
Fifteen boats have been delivered so far, with the latest boat handed over just three weeks ago to the Cook Islands at a ceremony in Perth attended by Defence Personnel Minister Matthew Keogh.
There have been a series of issues with the Guardian class, some because of operator error. A boat gifted to Samoa was written off after it ran aground on a reef in 2021, with the officer in charge later found guilty of negligence by a police tribunal.
Austal’s vessels have a chequered history. The Armidale class patrol boats suffered bad cracking from being overworked to intercept asylum seekers, while their interim replacement, six new Cape Class vessels, have been delayed after they were built with poor quality aluminium from China.
Austal’s littoral combat ships built in Alabama for the US Navy have also developed cracks in their hulls, with a speed limit of 15 knots imposed.
---
Fury after Australia gifted Pacific nations faulty boats
Major design flaws have been identified among a fleet of patrol boats gifted to Pacific nations, including poisonous carbon monoxide being pumped onboard.
www.afr.com