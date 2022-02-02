Further Hybridize the Hybrid

Hope PoK will become part of India by 2024: Union Minister Kapil Patil The Minister of State for Panchayati Raj said Modi did not become PM to bring down the prices of onions and potatoes and that people must come out of this mindset.

TTP has lost the main reason for its formation, that was to oppose Pakistan Army's support to the US and NATO's invasion of Afghanistan as the Americans have accepted defeat and left the region.But two organizations that have been fighting each other for so long now find it impossible to know when to quit.We see that in neighboring Afghanistan, the Taliban upon victory forgave all those who fought against them in the spirit of the conquest of Makkah by our Prophet Mohammad SAW.Lincoln presided over the nation’s most terrible crisis. The Civil War began 1 month after he took office and ended 5 days before he died. It was more bitter and protracted than anyone had predicted, costing more than 600,000 lives. In Lincoln’s second inaugural address in 1865, delivered just over a month before his death, he spoke about the war as he had come to understand it. The unspeakable savagery that had already lasted 4 years, he believed, was nothing short of God’s own punishment for the sins of human slavery. And with the war not quite over, he offered this terrible pronouncement:Fondly do we hope—fervently do we pray—that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away. Yet, if God wills that it continue, until all the wealth piled by the bond-men’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash, shall be paid by another drawn by the sword, as was said three thousand years ago, so still it must be said “the judgments of the Lord, are true and righteous altogether.”Finally, in the speech’s closing, with the immortal words of reconciliation and healing that are carved in the walls of the Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s capital, he set the tone for his plan for the nation’s Reconstruction.With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan—to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.It is basically an issue of Slavery in Pakistan and other Third World Countries just like the American Civil War about which Abraham Lincoln spoke. We have to decide what we want to be? Slaves or Free Men. We already got freedom from out British Masters in 1947 after 150 years of Slavery. The West still wants us to be its slaves through its self imposed Wars and Economic Coercion. Slaves are also of two kinds, those who work in the fields and house slaves. House slaves are kept in the Manor House of the Plantation Owner. Females for sex and house work and Men as Butlers and Foremen of the field slaves and are loyal to the owner and enemies of the field slaves. Some male house slave also sometime got the opportunity to have sex with White Females. Out of these entanglements were produced the Mulatto (One half Black and One Half White) and the Quadroon (One Quarter Black) and so on.The starting volleys of Pakistan Army's new war with the TTP have been fired from both sides. In my humble opinion, this is not the time for War Plans but Reconciliation in Pakistan. The economy is already in tatters.Indian Union Minister Kapil Patil has recently said that "Hope Azad Kashmir will become part of India by 2024".So, cutting the discussion short, as everybody is well aware of the current economic situation with Imran Khan even begging Kazakastan for money, it is basically a short term peace of 3 years that we need to come out of our problems.It has been said that you cannot buy an Afghan but you can only hire him. Also our former and current for some, British Masters advised, "Bribe the Pathan, Honor the Baloch".It is also said that the best strategy is to overcome the enemy without fighting.In light of these anecdotes, it is my suggestion to further Hybridize the Civil-Military Hybrid Regime in Pakistan by having another Peace Deal with the TTP and then inducting them in new Tribal units of Pakistan Army. When they get an amnesty and regular salaries, they will leave the fighting.Iran has a similar Revolutionary Guards force which is composed of dedicated ideological fighters. Saudi Arabia and Jordan also have the Army and the loyal Tribal Forces.Those who don't want to join the new force, can be motivated by the Ulema, to go for Kashmir Jihad and fight the real enemy.To understand Slavery and House Slave mentality of our Rulers, please watch Django Unchained