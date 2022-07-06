What's new

Further cuts to defense expenditures

B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
7,866
52
11,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
tribune.com.pk

Army budget trimmed to pave way for IMF deal | The Express Tribune

Development programme slashed by Rs72b or one-fifth of allocation made on June 10
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

So the number is PkR 293B ~ $1.4B.

This isn't an "army" budget, rather the entire Armed Forces capital acquisition budget. For clarity, this is the "capital expenditure" budget meaning this is what allows the armed forces to buy new equipment thus categorized as Armed Forces Development Plan (AFDP) funding. The remaining $10B in "defense budget" is used for upkeep, salaries, facilities, training etc.

As such, Pakistan will get to spend approx. $1.4B on capital purchases across the 3 services to try to keep its modernization efforts afoot. As can be imagined, in the overall scheme of things this is pittance.

"The original budget that the government tabled in the National Assembly on June 10 showed Rs363 billion allocations for the armed forces development programme. However, the budget provision has been reduced to Rs291 billion, according to the revised budget that the Ministry of Finance made public after its approval from the National Assembly."
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
43,120
55
36,532
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
blain2 said:
This isn't an "army" budget, rather the entire Armed Forces budget. For clarity, this is the "capital expenditure" budget meaning this is what allows the armed forces to buy new equipment thus categorized as Armed Forces Development Plan (AFDP) funding. The remaining $10B in "defense budget" is used for upkeep, salaries, facilities, training etc.
Click to expand...


Plus pensions, plus SPD, plus contingencies.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
6,403
87
25,969
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
blain2 said:
tribune.com.pk

Army budget trimmed to pave way for IMF deal | The Express Tribune

Development programme slashed by Rs72b or one-fifth of allocation made on June 10
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

So the number is PkR 293B ~ $1.4B.

This isn't an "army" budget, rather the entire Armed Forces capital acquisition budget. For clarity, this is the "capital expenditure" budget meaning this is what allows the armed forces to buy new equipment thus categorized as Armed Forces Development Plan (AFDP) funding. The remaining $10B in "defense budget" is used for upkeep, salaries, facilities, training etc.

As such, Pakistan will get to spend approx. $1.4B on capital purchases across the 3 services to try to keep its modernization efforts afoot. As can be imagined, in the overall scheme of things this is pittance.

"The original budget that the government tabled in the National Assembly on June 10 showed Rs363 billion allocations for the armed forces development programme. However, the budget provision has been reduced to Rs291 billion, according to the revised budget that the Ministry of Finance made public after its approval from the National Assembly."
Click to expand...
tbh I think the forum public's "eyes" are on the part of the budget that goes into salaries, pensions, and perceived perks and concessions.

PS: My old man left the PAF early and left his pension, etc on the table. So, my view on this matter is definitely a little biased. Having seen my father pursue further education and training outside of the PAF and work his way up in the non-military world... I'm of the view that we shouldn't be giving pensions to able-bodied and minded people, even if they retire. Rather, focus more on training officers and men with knowledge and skills they can transfer to the civilian world.
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
518
-1
397
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Remove all gardeners, drivers, secretaries, batmans etc of ALL the military officials…..how much does that save?
Officials can use their own salaries to pay for servants if they like. Apna kaam khud kerna sekho, shayad tidd kam hojaway
 
T4Tango

T4Tango

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 11, 2021
65
0
65
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Latest weaponary is being donated to Ukraine and they in turn are selling it ahead.
If our military could exploit the situation through backdoor channels, we could have some good machines and weapons.
 
S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,730
-2
1,422
Country
India
Location
India
Considering the strategic challenges that Pak faces, a cut in Pak Fauj's capex budget is uncalled for. The budget should at least keep pace with inflation and in USD terms it shouldnt fall.

Regards
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
63,657
1
129,034
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SoulSpokesman said:
Considering the strategic challenges that Pak faces, a cut in Pak Fauj's capex budget is uncalled for. The budget should at least keep pace with inflation and in USD terms it shouldnt fall.

Regards
Click to expand...
we will be happy if this money goes to IMF WB or even india and israel but not pakistani forces . because now naton hate military more then they hate india and israel .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh resumes defence budget declines
Replies
1
Views
247
UKBengali
U
Get Ya Wig Split
POLITICO: US NATIONAL DEFENSE BUDGET 2023: $847 BILLION
Replies
2
Views
230
Menthol
Menthol
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imported Government Approves 6% Increase in Defense Budget for the outgoing Fiscal Year.
Replies
8
Views
354
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
H
CDA/Islamabad likely to announce Rs308 billion budget
Replies
0
Views
247
hydrabadi_arab
H
shi12jun
China's 2022 military budget is 1.45 trillion yuan ($230 billion), up 7.1 percent
Replies
8
Views
509
aryobarzan
aryobarzan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom