Further cuts to defense expenditures

Army budget trimmed to pave way for IMF deal | The Express Tribune Development programme slashed by Rs72b or one-fifth of allocation made on June 10

So the number is PkR 293B ~ $1.4B.This isn't an "army" budget, rather the entire Armed Forces capital acquisition budget. For clarity, this is the "capital expenditure" budget meaning this is what allows the armed forces to buy new equipment thus categorized as Armed Forces Development Plan (AFDP) funding. The remaining $10B in "defense budget" is used for upkeep, salaries, facilities, training etc.As such, Pakistan will get to spend approx. $1.4B on capital purchases across the 3 services to try to keep its modernization efforts afoot. As can be imagined, in the overall scheme of things this is pittance."The original budget that the government tabled in the National Assembly on June 10 showed Rs363 billion allocations for the armed forces development programme. However, the budget provision has been reduced to Rs291 billion, according to the revised budget that the Ministry of Finance made public after its approval from the National Assembly."