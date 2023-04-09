What's new

Funny bakhts

villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,303
4
4,321
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CallSignMaverick said:
Are you sure the claims made for the video is authentic? Asking since can't find any masjid nor Zaidu chicha is an authentic source.
Click to expand...
Here' what I am thinking.

1. Zaid Hamid is not authentic but that doesn't mean he is automatically wrong every time he speaks.
2. So far, there is no evidence to the contrary.
3. Sanghis have only been seen this festive and out of their collective minds at similar occasions of vandalizing mosques, so we can assume this is one such occasion, until evidence emerges otherwise.
4. It's just a dumb thing to do. and these guys deserved the Darwin Award. Humanity is one or two dipshits smarter as of now, which is cause for celebration in itself.

@-=virus=- , wdyt?
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,303
4
4,321
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Valar. said:
Loss of human lives are tragic even if they are Bhakts/Sanghis.
Click to expand...
Bro, you realize these people were vandalizing a mosque and would be more than happy to have lynched muslims if they got the chance? So, I say better them than their victims.

There's no room for woke in this. I wouldn't mind if the same happened to someone destroying a church or temple. It's a despicable act contrary to our religion.
We are supposed to beat them with our character, not by destroying their places of worship.

Besides, one more thing from my post right above yours.
1681045798682.png
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,907
-6
9,186
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
villageidiot said:
Bro, you realize these people were vandalizing a mosque and would be more than happy to have lynched muslims if they got the chance? So, I say better them than their victims.

There's no room for woke in this. I wouldn't mind if the same happened to someone destroying a church or temple. It's a despicable act contrary to our religion.
We are supposed to beat them with our character, not by destroying their places of worship.

Besides, one more thing from my post right above yours.
View attachment 923904
Click to expand...
Yar, a mother goes through 9 months of pregnancy and labour to give birth to a child, raises him for 2 decades only for him to die in some stupid act. This is tragedy. How he died, is pure comedy.
 
C

CallSignMaverick

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 12, 2023
14
0
5
Country
India
Location
India
villageidiot said:
Sanghis have only been seen this festive and out of their collective minds at similar occasions of vandalizing mosques, so we can assume this is one such occasion, until evidence emerges otherwise.
Click to expand...
Temples are attacked in India during muslim processions as well, mocking anyone's demise for an unconfirmed claim doesn't seem good.
RandyB said:
factly.in

This electrocution incident during the Ram Navami procession did not occur in front of a mosque - FACTLY

According to the village authorities, there is no mosque in their village. A video from another angle does not show any mosque,
factly.in factly.in
Click to expand...
So its confirmed people here were mocking the innocent?
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,303
4
4,321
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Valar. said:
Yar, a mother goes through 9 months of pregnancy and labour to give birth to a child, raises him for 2 decades only for him to die in some stupid act. This is tragedy. How he died, is pure comedy.
Click to expand...
Well, when you put it like that.

But, don't you think at some point, the mother's pain is less that the pain the grown up child has caused? Maybe his stupidity (and we are assuming no malevolence here) would have hurt others

The same old "would you go back in time to kill baby hitler" argument.
 
J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,575
-10
1,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ignore "Lal Topi" and "Major Gobar Arya"

both are stupid, idiot, and propaganda master.

From this video, its not clear, were they disconnecting electricity of mosque or not.
Yes, they are Hindu Taliban, different religion, same mindset, it does not mean every time they are doing something wrong.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ACE summons Zartaj Gul, Hashim Bakht
Replies
0
Views
77
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chakar The Great
The Failed State: India
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
168
Views
12K
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
fisher1
What happened to this forum???
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
GriffinsRule
GriffinsRule
AlKardai
Defence Forum India funny moments and trolling
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Zibago
Appointment of Punjab caretaker CM: The ball’s in ECP’s court now
Replies
2
Views
250
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom