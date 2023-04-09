Funny bakhts

hussain0216
Nothing tragic about this. Are you sure you're seeing the same thing?Tragicomic
Are you sure the claims made for the video is authentic? Asking since can't find any masjid nor Zaidu chicha is an authentic source.Are you sure you're seeing the same thing?
Here' what I am thinking.Are you sure the claims made for the video is authentic? Asking since can't find any masjid nor Zaidu chicha is an authentic source.
Loss of human lives are tragic even if they are Bhakts/Sanghis.Nothing tragic about this. Are you sure you're seeing the same thing?
Bro, you realize these people were vandalizing a mosque and would be more than happy to have lynched muslims if they got the chance? So, I say better them than their victims.Loss of human lives are tragic even if they are Bhakts/Sanghis.
stunted brain duvlument daalkhor pajeets@-=virus=- , wdyt?
Yar, a mother goes through 9 months of pregnancy and labour to give birth to a child, raises him for 2 decades only for him to die in some stupid act. This is tragedy. How he died, is pure comedy.Bro, you realize these people were vandalizing a mosque and would be more than happy to have lynched muslims if they got the chance? So, I say better them than their victims.
There's no room for woke in this. I wouldn't mind if the same happened to someone destroying a church or temple. It's a despicable act contrary to our religion.
We are supposed to beat them with our character, not by destroying their places of worship.
Besides, one more thing from my post right above yours.
View attachment 923904
I wasn't looking at it from the daalkhor angle. You could be onto something.stunted brain duvlument daalkhor pajeets
Wait, I counted 2. Who are the other 4?allmighty 6 - idiots 0
Temples are attacked in India during muslim processions as well, mocking anyone's demise for an unconfirmed claim doesn't seem good.Sanghis have only been seen this festive and out of their collective minds at similar occasions of vandalizing mosques, so we can assume this is one such occasion, until evidence emerges otherwise.
So its confirmed people here were mocking the innocent?
This electrocution incident during the Ram Navami procession did not occur in front of a mosque - FACTLYAccording to the village authorities, there is no mosque in their village. A video from another angle does not show any mosque,factly.in
Well, when you put it like that.Yar, a mother goes through 9 months of pregnancy and labour to give birth to a child, raises him for 2 decades only for him to die in some stupid act. This is tragedy. How he died, is pure comedy.