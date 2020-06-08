Funding of Pakistani Startups Crosses $300 Million This Year

Patriot forever
By
Faseeh Mangi
+Follow
9 December 2021, 07:45 GMT+5
- Nation sees record funding, more than past 6 years combined
- E-commerce firms Bookme, Bagallery raise funds in fresh rounds
A funding frenzy in Pakistan’s startup scene this year has seen investments cross $300 million after two e-commerce companies raised fresh funds.
Bookme, the largest online travel and ticketing platform in the country, raised $7.5 million in its Series A round, according to its founder Faizan Aslam. Bagallery, a beauty and fashion startup, separately raised $4.5 million in a similar round, co-founder Salman Sattar said. Both rounds were co-led by Zayn Capital, Lakson Venture Capital and Hayaat Global.
The South Asian nation has seen more money flow into its nascent technology sector during 2021 than in the previous six years combined. Many global venture capital firms have invested in Pakistan for the first time in the current wave including Kleiner Perkins, an early investor in Google and Amazon.com Inc.
Lift Off
Pakistan's startups raise record $310 million in 2021
