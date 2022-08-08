Funded PhD position in Optimisation of Electronic Warfare Strategies

Im putting this here since EW is most discussed in PAF section. Mods feel free to move to relevant place.
For those who are interested:
Two PhD Studentships - Game theory for optimal sensing and jamming in electronic warfare
Operational Research Group, School of Mathematical Sciences
Location: Highfield Campus
Closing Date: until positions are filled
Supervisors: Prof Joerg Fliege and Dr Alain Zemkoho
Project description:
This project falls within the framework of electronic warfare, specifically electronic attack and electronic surveillance in the radio frequency region of the electromagnetic spectrum, with the scope of interest covering communications, active sensing (such as radar), and passive sensing. The aim of the project is to develop and study game theoretic models for finding optimal strategies for sensing and jamming in the presence of devices to be surveyed or jammed, while considering the multi-objective nature of the problem as well as the ability of devices being surveyed/jammed to change their behaviour.
We are thus interested in finding the best sensing/jamming strategies, given a limited set of transceiver nodes (for sensing and jamming) all with finite range and bandwidth. For example, if the sensors employ different frequencies, greater probability of detection is obtained. If the sensors are on the same frequency, detection probability is lower, but geolocation is easier. What strategy should be used in terms of transceiver position, frequency band occupancy, and scan/hopping patterns to ensure different sensing and jamming goals are met? Jamming may degrade sensing performance, and this must also be taken to account in the construction of any optimisation cost function. It is likewise important to study how strategies adapt over time with further sensing information available.
This project is sponsored by Dstl, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. Dstl is an executive agency of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) providing world class expertise and delivering cutting-edge science and technology for the benefit of the nation and allies.
Informal enquiries:
If you wish to discuss any details of the project informally, please contact Prof Joerg Fliege, Operational Research Group, School of Mathematical Sciences, Email: j.fliege@soton.ac.uk
Entry Requirements:
First or upper second-class honours degree or equivalent in a discipline with strong quantitative background (e.g., mathematics, computer science, electronical engineering, physics, statistics, economics).
Other qualifications can be considered in special situations; in these cases, candidates should send full details of their training in mathematics with their application. Even though applicants are assumed to have a strong background in mathematics, the project is designed to meet the varying needs of students who have previously studied mathematics as a minor subject within some other discipline.
Funding:
The project is fully funded by Dstl and covers full tuition fees at UK rates and a tax-free stipend for up to 3.5 years.
How to apply:
Applications should be made online at https://www.southampton.ac.uk/courses/how-to-apply/postgraduate-applications.page .
Though Pakistani candidates will have to find a way to fill the UK and International tuition fee gap.
