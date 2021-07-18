‘Fun family day turned into nightmare’: Over 30 hospitalized after suspected chemical leak in Texas theme park — RT USA News
A total of 86 people at a water theme park in Spring, Texas had to be decontaminated after they were exposed to toxic chemicals. The park has been closed, and an investigation has been launched to find the cause of the incident.
Thirty-one people were taken to hospital after they were exposed to what officials believe was a mixture of bleach and sulfuric acid in Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring on Saturday. Local media reported that a lifeguard overseeing a kiddie pool was first to feel unwell, and it was not long before dozens of other visitors, including children, felt symptoms such as skin and inhalation irritation consistent with chemical poisoning.
Among those rushed to hospital was a three-year-old toddler, who is believed to be in stable condition. A pregnant woman who went into labor was also hospitalized. Another 55 people, who had to be decontaminated by hazmat teams, refused to go to hospital after being treated on the spot.
