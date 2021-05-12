Fully vaccinated Americans can now stop wearing masks: CDC

F-22Raptor
As coronavirus cases and deaths decline across the US amid vaccination efforts, the director of the CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans could participate in most indoor activities without wearing a mask.
An unmasked president Joe Biden heralded the announcement during an outdoor press conference several hours later, saying: “Today is a great day for America in our long battle with coronavirus.”
“The CDC is saying, they have concluded, that fully vaccinated people are at a very, very low risk of getting Covid-19. Therefore, if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” Biden said. “Let me repeat: if you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.”
The CDC head, Rochelle Walensky, revealed the agency’s new mask guidance earlier this afternoon during a White House briefing on coronavirus.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”
Walensky also said: “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy. Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/13/us-covid-cases-coronavirus-expert-virus
