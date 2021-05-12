What's new

Fully vaccinated Americans can now stop wearing masks: CDC

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

As coronavirus cases and deaths decline across the US amid vaccination efforts, the director of the CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans could participate in most indoor activities without wearing a mask.

An unmasked president Joe Biden heralded the announcement during an outdoor press conference several hours later, saying: “Today is a great day for America in our long battle with coronavirus.”


“The CDC is saying, they have concluded, that fully vaccinated people are at a very, very low risk of getting Covid-19. Therefore, if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” Biden said. “Let me repeat: if you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.”

The CDC head, Rochelle Walensky, revealed the agency’s new mask guidance earlier this afternoon during a White House briefing on coronavirus.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”

Walensky also said: “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy. Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/13/us-covid-cases-coronavirus-expert-virus
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Bad mistake. While the vaccine developed in early 2020 may be effective against early covid, it is not effective against the new mutants. If they stop wearing masks and let their guards down, America will be hit bad by what would become seasonal covid with so many mutants it's here to stay just like what H1N1 did.

As coronavirus cases and deaths decline across the US amid vaccination efforts
The decline is because summer, not because vaccine. Come fall the cases will be very high again.
 
DrWatson775

DrWatson775

Question here is how will a common person know if the person not wearing a mask is vaccinated or not........ enforcement will be problematic too.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

As I understand every state has its own rules, advice etc. Remember advice or guidance is not the law, one doesn't have to follow it with no repercussions
Here in Canada it is much more strict. You will get arrested if you do not wear mask.
 
