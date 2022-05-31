Fully imported Govt rolls back PTI-era rules against under-performing bureaucrats

The federal government has repealed the civil service retirement rules that were introduced by the PTI in 2020, which the then-government said were aimed at improving the performance of the bureaucracy and state institutions through measures such as the forced retirement of "delinquent officials".
The previous rules entailed, among other things, the forced retirement of civil servants found guilty of corruption. It also applied on those who entered a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau or another investigating agency, or if they had unbecoming conduct.
A notification to repeal the rules was issued by the Establishment Division yesterday (Monday).
The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said the prime minister had repealed the rules "in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 25 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 (LXXI of 1973) read with notification no. SRO120(I)/98, dated February 27, 1998".
The previous rules entailed, among other things, the forced retirement of civil servants found guilty of corruption. It also applied on those who entered a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau or another investigating agency, or if they had unbecoming conduct.
A notification to repeal the rules was issued by the Establishment Division yesterday (Monday).
The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said the prime minister had repealed the rules "in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 25 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 (LXXI of 1973) read with notification no. SRO120(I)/98, dated February 27, 1998".
Govt rolls back PTI-era rules against under-performing bureaucrats
The rules had paved the way for forced retirement of delinquent officials, including those who entered plea bargains with NAB.
www.dawn.com