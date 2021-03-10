Fully armed PLA unit and local Tajik auxiliary border guards encounter heavily armed Pakistani troops while patrolling the border, and they..

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 37,089
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Fully armed PLA unit and local Tajik auxiliary border guards encountered heavily armed Pakistani troops while patrolling the border, and they..
brothers celebrating after PLA recaptured land from indiaFully armed PLA unit and local Tajik auxiliary border guards encountered heavily armed Pakistani troops while patrolling the border, and they..
what a click bait to rub red chilli powder into the indian bleeding bungholes!Fully armed PLA unit and local Tajik auxiliary border guards encountered heavily armed Pakistani troops while patrolling the border, and they..