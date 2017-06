The regional security is a prerequisite and paramount for national security. Without the mutual trust and trade between/among the regional actors, the prosperity of the entire region, in general, and state, in particular, is challenging in the twenty-first century. Hence, the visionary leaders always endeavor for securing the membership of regional organizations for their national interest. Fortunately, Pakistani ruling elite is not only cognizant of the significance of the regional organizations, but always seriously pursues the multilateral regional organization’s membership.SCO membership would facilitate Islamabad in pursuing its counterterrorism agenda through cooperation and intelligence sharing with the Organization members. Pakistan became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on June 9, 2017. The full membership not only exhibits its significance in the Eurasian geopolitics but also offers Pakistan various political, economic, and strategic advantages. It provides an opportunity to materialize Islamabad’s vision about the peaceful regional cooperation. Appropriately, one of the objectives of the SCO, i.e. “protecting political interests of the member countries and promoting security, economic, and trade cooperation between them.” The primary objective of SCO is counterterrorism.Read more: SCO membership of India & Pakistan brings challenges and opportunities Article 1 of the Organization necessitates joint counteraction against terrorism, separatism, and extremism in all their manifestations. It also encourages regional cooperation in all spheres such as politics, trade and economy, defense, etc. to prevent international conflicts and their peaceful settlement. Perhaps, SCO membership would facilitate Islamabad in pursuing its counterterrorism agenda through cooperation and intelligence sharing with the Organization members. Hence, the Regional Counter-Terrorism Structure (RCTS) under SCO would be very useful for Pakistan in combating the menace of transnational terrorism.The SCO membership provides Pakistan with a platform to promote peace, build trust, and spur economic development for shared prosperity. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, addressing the summit, stated: “The SCO goals resonate with Pakistan’s national ethos, and so do the core values of the Shanghai spirit and the SCO charter with our own quest for the peaceful neighborhood.” Admittedly, Pakistan has failed to convince its eastern and western neighbors that it believes in peaceful resolution of the bilateral disputes. Interestingly, its vision was echoed in the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s proposal of a five-year treaty for good neighborliness among SCO members.“As leaders, we should leave a legacy of peace and amity for our future generations, not a toxic harvest of conflict and animosity. Instead of talking about counter-weights and containment, let us create shared spaces for all.”– Prime Minister Nawaz SharifPresently, Pakistan’s relations with India are tense. Islamabad also fails to convince Kabul that it sincerely supports the peace process in Afghanistan and does not permit its territory to be used by anti-Afghan forces. The tension between neighbors multiplied if they get a lesser chance for interaction. The recent SCO summit offered the opportunity to both Afghanistan and Pakistan to discuss their troubled bilateral relations. Premier Nawaz and President Ghani agreed to use the Quadrilateral Coordination Group mechanism and bilateral channels to undertake specific actions against terrorist groups and to evolve, through mutual consultations, a mechanism to monitor and verify such actions.