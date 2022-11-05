What's new

Full Lunar Eclipse on 8th November (Tuesday) - Next after 3 years

babajees

babajees

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2012
Pakistan
United States
A full lunar eclipse is going to happen on Tuesday, the 8th of November, 2022. It will be visible in many countries INCLUDING Pakistan (Partially in most areas, full in some)!!

For timings of each city and details of eclipse visibility, please check

Islamabad - https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/pakistan/islamabad

Quetta - https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/pakistan/quetta

Karachi - https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/pakistan/karachi

THE next event like this will happen on 25th March 2025

Image below from link for Islamabad

1667651424309.png


Hope you can post videos and pictures of the event when it happens.
 

