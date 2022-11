Full Lunar Eclipse on 8th November (Tuesday) - Next after 3 years

A full lunar eclipse is going to happen on Tuesday, the 8th of November, 2022. It will be visible in many countries INCLUDING Pakistan (Partially in most areas, full in some)!!For timings of each city and details of eclipse visibility, please checkIslamabad - https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/pakistan/islamabad Quetta - https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/pakistan/quetta Karachi - https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/pakistan/karachi THE next event like this will happen on 25th March 2025Image below from link for IslamabadHope you can post videos and pictures of the event when it happens.