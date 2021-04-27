Fukushima water: China’s spokesman draws flak for using Hokusai ‘Great Wave’ parody in jab at Japan

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has drawn criticism for using a parody picture of a ukiyo-epainting by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai to take a jab at Japan’s decision to.
On Monday, Zhao Lijian posted his Twitter account a collage picture of a piece in the popular Thirty-six Views of Mt Fuji series painted by the ukiyo-e master during the Edo Period (1603-1868), irking Japanese government officials.
“If Katsushika Hokusai, the original author is still alive today, he would also be very concerned about #JapanNuclearWater,” Zhao, known as one of Beijing’s hardline diplomats, said in his Twitter post, along with the picture.
About the twitter:
Original drawing:
The new version of drawing Zhao cited:
