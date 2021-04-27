Fukushima water: China’s spokesman draws flak for using Hokusai ‘Great Wave’ parody in jab at Japan

Chinese official slammed for using Hokusai wave parody in jab over Fukushima Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted an altered image showing Mt Fuji replaced by a nuclear plant, saying the late artist would also be concerned by radioactive water.

