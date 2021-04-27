What's new

Fukushima water: China’s spokesman draws flak for using Hokusai ‘Great Wave’ parody in jab at Japan

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has drawn criticism for using a parody picture of a ukiyo-epainting by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai to take a jab at Japan’s decision to.

On Monday, Zhao Lijian posted his Twitter account a collage picture of a piece in the popular Thirty-six Views of Mt Fuji series painted by the ukiyo-e master during the Edo Period (1603-1868), irking Japanese government officials.

“If Katsushika Hokusai, the original author is still alive today, he would also be very concerned about #JapanNuclearWater,” Zhao, known as one of Beijing’s hardline diplomats, said in his Twitter post, along with the picture.

www.scmp.com

Chinese official slammed for using Hokusai wave parody in jab over Fukushima

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted an altered image showing Mt Fuji replaced by a nuclear plant, saying the late artist would also be concerned by radioactive water.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

About the twitter:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1386635238986510341

Original drawing:

Ez5RZTUUYAA1uOg.jpg


The new version of drawing Zhao cited:

Ez5RYsRUYAUyIs_.jpg
 
v2-ccf7be26e10487da2a72f902676d882a_720w.jpg
v2-b27d6a4b6b86e93266e4f2009a2030e3_720w.jpg
v2-9a1c5c06937fb1184414fbe5078fbc15_720w.jpg
v2-28fd73a2999eb00e58ff4d3925601429_720w.jpg


