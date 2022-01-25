What's new

Fujian's trade with Taiwan exceeds 100 bln yuan in 2021 - up 26.2%

Trade between east China's Fujian Province and Taiwan rose 26.2 percent year on year to top 100 billion yuan (about 15.77 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, according to the Fujian provincial government work report.

A total of 1,495 Taiwanese-invested enterprises were newly established in Fujian last year, up 21.2 percent year on year, the report said.

In 2021, Fujian attracted nearly 40,000 young people from Taiwan to come to the province for internships, employment and starting up businesses thanks to a series of equal treatment policies.

Meanwhile, the province also drew 95 teams that consisted of Taiwan's architects or personnel engaging in cultural and creative businesses, while building 12 provincial-level bases for exchanges with Taiwan last year, said Zhao Long, acting governor of Fujian when delivering the report.

In 2022, Fujian will continue to deepen economic and trade cooperation, and strengthen grassroots and youth exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, among other efforts, Zhao noted.

 
