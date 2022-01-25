Fujian's trade with Taiwan exceeds 100 bln yuan in 2021 - up 26.2%

Trade between east China's Fujian Province and Taiwan rose 26.2 percent year on year to top 100 billion yuan (about 15.77 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, according to the Fujian provincial government work report.A total of 1,495 Taiwanese-invested enterprises were newly established in Fujian last year, up 21.2 percent year on year, the report said.Meanwhile,, said Zhao Long, acting governor of Fujian when delivering the report.In 2022, Fujian will continue to deepen economic and trade cooperation, and strengthen grassroots and youth exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, among other efforts, Zhao noted.